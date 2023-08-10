About Cookies on This Site

49" Essential Commercial TV
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

49" Essential Commercial TV

Product Information Sheet
49LT340C0ZB

49" Essential Commercial TV

(3)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

49"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Direct

Brightness (cd/m²)

400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

Yes (DVB-T2 / C / S2)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

FEATURES

Hospitality

USB Cloning, Wake on LAN, SNMP, Self Diagnostics(USB), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC, 1.4), IR Out (RS-232C), Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, USB Auto playback / USB Auto playback+, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Crestron Connected, DPM (Digital Power Management), Time Scheduler

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB (2.0), CI Slot

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP, 1.4), RF In (2), AV In, Component in (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose, Control & Service), External Speaker Out (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω))

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,110 x 705 x 235 / 11.4

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,110 x 650 x 72 (81.1) / 11.3

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,193 x 770 x 158 / 13.4

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240, 50/60

Typical

71.4

Stand-by

0.3

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49LT340C0ZB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49LT340C0ZB)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49LT340C0ZB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49LT340C0ZB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49LT340C0ZB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.