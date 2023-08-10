About Cookies on This Site

Product Information Sheet
32LT340CBZB

32" Essential Commercial TV

(3)
Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use

LG Commercial Lite TVs are specially designed for hospitality and business. Your guests and customers will welcome the LT340C's user-friendly interfaces and superb image and video quality.

EASIER MAINTENANCE

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

In case of malfunctions or errors, real-timeremote care is available. When an error occurs, a notification can be sent through the SNMP(Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.

Power & Network in One Line

WOL(Wake-on-LAN) enables users to send a message through network to turn on displays. This greatly simplifies the installation and maintenance processes as only a single wire is required for power and network connection.

BETTER USABILITY

This LG TV has Crestron Connected Certification, a function that is dedicated to meeting room and that meets the growing need in corporate meeting space market.

* It is a network based control system.Available AV control systems may differ by regions.

BETTER USABILITY

From now on, you can configure the DPM(Display Power Management) function by setting the function to on. When there is no signal, the TVs enters to DPM mode to manage power efficiently.
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation, since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB in one display, it will be easily distributed to others through a USB plug-in.
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set opening / closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to work schedule.
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

32H"

Resolution

1,366 x 768 (HD)

Backlight Unit Type

Direct

Brightness (cd/m²)

240

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

Yes (DVB-T2 / C / S2)

AUDIO

Audio Output

5W + 5W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

FEATURES

Hospitality

USB Cloning, Wake on LAN, SNMP, Self Diagnostics(USB), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC, 1.4), IR Out (RS-232C), Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, USB Auto playback / USB Auto playback+, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Crestron Connected, DPM (Digital Power Management), Time Scheduler

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB (2.0), CI Slot

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP, 1.4), RF In (2), AV In, Component in (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose, Control & Service), External Speaker Out (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω))

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

200 x 200

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

739 x 472 x 168 / 4.9

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

739 x 441 x 74.6 (84) / 4.85

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

812 x 510 x 142 / 6.1

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240, 50/60

Typical

33.4

Stand-by

0.3

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32LT340CBZB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32LT340CBZB)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32LT340CBZB)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32LT340CBZB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32LT340CBZB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LT340CBZB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.