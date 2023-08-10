32" Essential Commercial TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Real-Time Remote Monitoring
In case of malfunctions or errors, real-timeremote care is available. When an error occurs, a notification can be sent through the SNMP(Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.
Power & Network in One Line
WOL(Wake-on-LAN) enables users to send a message through network to turn on displays. This greatly simplifies the installation and maintenance processes as only a single wire is required for power and network connection.
* It is a network based control system.Available AV control systems may differ by regions.
All Spec
-
Inch
-
32H"
-
Resolution
-
1,366 x 768 (HD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
240
-
Digital
-
Yes (DVB-T2 / C / S2)
-
Audio Output
-
5W + 5W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Hospitality
-
USB Cloning, Wake on LAN, SNMP, Self Diagnostics(USB), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC, 1.4), IR Out (RS-232C), Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, USB Auto playback / USB Auto playback+, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Crestron Connected, DPM (Digital Power Management), Time Scheduler
-
Set Side
-
Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB (2.0), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP, 1.4), RF In (2), AV In, Component in (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose, Control & Service), External Speaker Out (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω))
-
Vesa
-
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
739 x 472 x 168 / 4.9
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
739 x 441 x 74.6 (84) / 4.85
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
812 x 510 x 142 / 6.1
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240, 50/60
-
Typical
-
33.4
-
Stand-by
-
0.3
-
Region
-
Europe
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.