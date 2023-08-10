We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
A TV hanging on the hotel wall shows a vivid and bright screen.
*65 inch.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
*webOS 5.0 only. *PMS required. *Available with Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet
The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.
*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device.
All Spec
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
On Power Consumption
-
95W
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
138
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x3)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Conformal Coating
-
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Line Out)
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
205W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
165W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M / Straight)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Front Colour
-
Ashed Blue
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1600 x 970 x 172 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1454 x 838 x 57.7 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
27.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
21.5 kg
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
65
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300 mm
-
HDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR On mode
-
144W
-
SDR Grade
-
G
-
SDR On mode
-
118W
