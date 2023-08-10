US760H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct
US760H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And it features Pro:Centric technologies for easy management, configuration and updates on guest room TVs via a centralized management system.
Real 4K Made by Pure Colors
NanoCell TECHNOLOGY
NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of colors and lifelike accuracy with NanoCell technology, making LG Hotel TV virtually flawless. Discover brilliant and clear visual experience with the Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.
Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance
NanoCell TECHNOLOGY
With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive and delicate viewing experience.
Pro:Centric Direct
Pro:Centric HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.
*Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function.
Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.
*Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.
All Spec
-
On Power Consumption
-
130W
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
180
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Conformal Coating
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Line Out)
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
225W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
202W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x3)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
Front Colour
-
Ashed Blue
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
-
Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
330 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1820 x 1115 x 200 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
40.3 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
31.4 kg
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
400 x 400 mm
-
HDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR On mode
-
193W
-
SDR Grade
-
G
-
SDR On mode
-
160W
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M / Straight)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
