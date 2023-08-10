65" UHD TV Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* This images are provided for illustrative purposes, and the actual GU may differ.
* All displays must be connected to the same network.
Real-Time Remote Monitoring
- Malfunctions or errors can be easily handled through real-time remote care. When an error occurs, notifications can be sent through the SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.
Power & Network with One Line
- WOL (Wake-on-LAN) enables users to turn on displays by sending messages through the network. This greatly simplifi es the installation and maintenance processes since only a single wire is needed for power and network connection.
* It is a network based control system, Available AV control systems may differ by regions.
All Spec
-
Inch
-
65
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
360
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
HDR (10 Pro / HLG)
-
• / •
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
-
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
-
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Bluetooth required
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode/PDM/Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int /Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type (GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility, Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC), Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD), Auto Off/Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 2 (2.0), USB (2.0)
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0, RF In (tuner), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), (Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) 2 (Ethernet, SNMP), External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack) (Spk-out 1, 1W, 8Ω), Debug (Phone Jack Type)
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,463 x 914 x 269 / 21.6
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,463 x 850 x 87.8 / 21.3
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,600 x 970 x 190 / 28.4
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption(Typ.)
-
180.3W
-
Stand-by
-
0.3W
-
Region
-
Europe
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
