About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" UHD TV Signage
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

65" UHD TV Signage

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
65UT640S0ZA

65" UHD TV Signage

(7)
UHD Commercial TV with Essential Smart Function1

UHD Commercial TV with Essential Smart Function

The UT640S Series is specifically designed for diverse business environments. By providing compatibility with AV Control systems and DPM (Display Power Management) as well as its smart connectivity, simple user friendly interface, and UHD picture quality.
Embedded Content & Group Management1
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

Embedded Content & Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System allows you to edit and play content, schedule playlists and groups, and control Signage via remote control, mouse and mobile phone without the use of separate PC or software. This makes content management much easier and more user-friendly.

* This images are provided for illustrative purposes, and the actual GU may differ.
* All displays must be connected to the same network.

SuperSign Control1
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

SuperSign Control

SuperSign Control is the basic control software, and it can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume, and scheduling can be remotely adjusted, and firmware updates supported.
USB Data Cloning1
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning increases efficiency in managing multiple displays for optimal operation since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB device in one display, it can be easily distributed to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

  • Malfunctions or errors can be easily handled through real-time remote care. When an error occurs, notifications can be sent through the SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.

Power & Network with One Line

  • WOL (Wake-on-LAN) enables users to turn on displays by sending messages through the network. This greatly simplifi es the installation and maintenance processes since only a single wire is needed for power and network connection.
True Color, Immersive View1
HIGHER VISIBILITY

True Color, Immersive View

The UT640S series is large in size to enhance the visibility of content and captivate viewers. The LG IPS panel provides a wide range of viewing angles so that content can be clearly seen, regardless of the viewer's position. Each pixel in the IPS panel reproduces true-to-life colors without distorting images.
Perfect Picture Quality and Color1
HIGHER VISIBILITY

Perfect Picture Quality and Color

Enjoy Full HD content in 4K ULTRA HD quality, optimized by the 4K Upscaler. The 4K upscaler automatically upgrades Full HD content to ULTRA HD through several upscaling processes so that images look crisp and clear in any viewing situation.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems1
BETTER USABILITY

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

The UT640S series has been certified Crestron Connected®, proving that it has a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls. This results in seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* It is a network based control system, Available AV control systems may differ by regions.

DPM (Display Power Management)1
BETTER USABILITY

DPM (Display Power Management)

From now on, you can configure the DPM (Display Power Management) function by setting it to On. When there is no signal, the TV enters DPM mode to manage power more efficiently.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

65

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

360

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

HDR (10 Pro / HLG)

• / •

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

DOLBY ATMOS

-

One Touch Sound Tuning

-

LG Sound Sync

Bluetooth required

FEATURES

Hospitality

Hotel Mode/PDM/Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int /Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type (GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility, Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC), Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD), Auto Off/Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2 (2.0), USB (2.0)

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0, RF In (tuner), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), (Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) 2 (Ethernet, SNMP), External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack) (Spk-out 1, 1W, 8Ω), Debug (Phone Jack Type)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,463 x 914 x 269 / 21.6

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,463 x 850 x 87.8 / 21.3

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,600 x 970 x 190 / 28.4

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption(Typ.)

180.3W

Stand-by

0.3W

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65UT640S0ZA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65UT640S0ZA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65UT640S0ZA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65UT640S0ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65UT640S0ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.