About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UT640S Series
70UT640S0ZA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

UT640S Series

70UT640S0ZA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
70UT640S0ZA

UT640S Series

(7)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

70

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

350

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

HDR (10 Pro / HLG)

• / •

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

DOLBY ATMOS

-

One Touch Sound Tuning

-

LG Sound Sync

Bluetooth required

FEATURES

Hospitality

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC))

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2 (2.0), USB (2.0), CI Slot

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP (2.0)), CI Slot, RF In 2, Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin (Control & Service)), RJ45 (Usage Purpose (Ethernet)), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1), Debug (Phone Jack Type (Ext. SPK Volume Control Share))

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

600 x 400

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,578 x 984 x 299 / 31.4

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,578 x 913 x 91.1 / 30.7

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,705 x 1,075 x 228 / 39.7

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption(Typ.)

196.0W

Stand-by

0.3W

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(70UT640S0ZA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(70UT640S0ZA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (70UT640S0ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(70UT640S0ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.