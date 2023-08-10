About Cookies on This Site

48AN960H0LD

AN960H Series

(3)
Front view with infill image

4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions

A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Self-lit

LG Hospitality TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.

The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

More Innovative LG webOS22

Explore the latest webOS22 of LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology and remarkable clarity with vivid colors. Newly added Always on Display and Game Optimizer functions allow you to enter the new visual excitement.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS22.

The TV screen changes to various images such as watches and works of art.

Always On Display

Black monster TV turns into live screens with clock, art pieces or even display your own images.

The father and daughter are playing games, and the game’s scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

All Spec

CATEGORY

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Tool Name

A2

Stand Type

2 pole

front color

OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)

DISPLAY

Inch

48"

Resolution

3840 X 2160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

OLED

Brightness

450 typ (APL 25%)

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

1500000:1

Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

135,000:1

Response Time(G to G, ms)

3ms max

Refresh Rate

60(50)Hz

Life span (hrs)

30,000

VIDEO

SoC

K8Lp

SoC (Marketing Name)

Quad

HDR 10 Pro / HDR HLG

Yes / Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Dynamic Vivid

Yes

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

AI Sound

Yes

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

Yes
(Auto Teletext N/A)

Global IPTV Support

Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

Yes (Smart)

Data Streaming ( IP & RF)

Yes

HCAP (GEM/HTML) br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Yes

Multicast / Unicast ready

Yes / Yes

Pro:Centric Cloud (version)

Yes (1.0)

Pro:Centric Direct (version)

Yes (5.0)

Pro:Centric Application (version)

Yes (PCA3.8)

PCS500R

Yes

PCS400R

Yes

Quick Menu (Version)

Yes (5.0)

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

Yes

Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

Yes (webOS22)

Smart Home (Launcher Bar)

Yes

Gallery Mode

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Pre-loaded App

Yes

SDP Server compatibility

Yes

Magic Remote Compatibility

Yes (MR18HA)

SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)

Yes

AoD

Yes

Soft AP

Yes

WiFi (version)

Yes (802.11ac)

Screen Share (Miracast)

Yes

Smart Share

Yes

LG ThinQ App

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

Mobile Connection Overlay

Yes

HDMI-ARC

Yes (HDMI #2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

Yes

IoT

Yes

OTHER FEATURE

EzManager

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

WOL

Yes

Wake on RF

Yes

SNMP

Yes

Diagnostics

Yes (IP Remote)

SI Compatible Protocol

Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)

HTNG-CEC

Yes(1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

Yes(1.4)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Hotel Mode)

Lock mode

Yes (Limited)

Port Block

Yes

Welcome Video

Yes

One Channel Map

Yes

IP Chanenel Manager

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Line out)

Instant ON

Yes

V-Lan Tag

Yes

RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

Yes
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Yes

Auto Off / Sleep Timer

Yes / Yes

Energy Saving mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

ETC

VESA Compatible

300*200

MECHANIC

Weight without Stand

11.5 kg

Weight with Stand

11.7 kg

Weight in Shipping

14.5 kg

Size without Stand

1,070 x 620 x 45.9

Size with Stand

1,070 x 682 x 235

Size in Shipping

1,220 x 735 x 152

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel

9.1/9.1/9.1/12.8

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel

3.2/3.2/3.2/3.2

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

204W

Power Consumption(Typ)

180W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(48AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(48AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(48AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(48AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (48AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(48AN960H0LD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.