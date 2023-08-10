About Cookies on This Site

65AN960H0LD

AN960H Series

Front view with infill image

4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions

A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Self-lit

 

LG Hospitality TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.

The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.

Pro:Centric Cloud

 

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

 

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

More Innovative LG webOS22

 

Explore the latest webOS22 of LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology and remarkable clarity with vivid colors. Newly added Always on Display and Game Optimizer functions allow you to enter the new visual excitement.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS22.

The TV screen changes to various images such as watches and works of art.

Always On Display

Black monster TV turns into live screens with clock, art pieces or even display your own images.

The father and daughter are playing games, and the game’s scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

SoftAP

 

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

Pro:Idiom

 

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

Print

All Spec

STANDARD

Safety

CB, CU TR

EMC

CE

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

NTP sync timer

YES

BEACON

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

AUDIO (SOUND)

LG Sound Sync

YES

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

AI Sound

YES

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

YES

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

Game Optimiser

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES(Teletext Only)

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (x3)

RF In

YES (x2)

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

USB (Ver.)

YES (x2 / 2.0)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Weight in Shipping

24.4 kg

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

3.2/3.2/3.2/3.2 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

10.1/10.1/9.9/12.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1600 x 950 x 172 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1449 x 832 x 45.9 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1449 x 896 x 235 mm

Weight without Stand

17.1 kg

Weight with Stand

17.3 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

WOL

YES

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Energy Saving mode

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Mobile Remote

YES

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

Port Block

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Video

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Line Out)

DESIGN

Tool Name

A2

Front Colour

OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)

Stand Type

2 Pole

SMART FUNCTION

Screen Share

YES

AOD

YES

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Built-in)

Multi-View

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

webOS version

webOS 22

Web Browser

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

148

ErP Class

A+

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

On Power Consumption

107W

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

N/A (Attached)

Remote type

MMR

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

450 nit (APL 25%)

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

65

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

300 x 200 mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

283W

Power Consumption(Typ)

260W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

181W

SDR Grade

F

SDR On mode

90W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(65AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65AN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65AN960H0LD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.