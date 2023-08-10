About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
50UR762H3ZC

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

(4)
Front view with infill image

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

A TV hanging on the hotel wall shows a vivid and bright screen.

*65 inch.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, the easy and simple management solution for hotel content creates a memorable experience for your clients. Especially, the Netflix App can be activated by anyone with Pro:Centric Direct. Netflix Membership Required.

The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.

*webOS 5.0 only *PMS required *Available with Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet

UR762H series with a slim bezel is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.

The TV is featuring SoftAP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other TVs.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.

*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-tolife colors. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery Mode enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.

A TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Hotel Mode(Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

The USB with a copy of another TV's setting is helping to set up a new TV.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device.

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

Tool Name

UP8000

Stand Type

No Stand
For Accessory : 1 pole (Swivel)

front color

Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

Inch

50"

Resolution

3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Direct

Brightness

400

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

1000000:1

Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

5000:1

Response Time(G to G, ms)

Max 19ms

Refresh Rate

TM100(50)Hz

Life span (hrs)

30000

VIDEO

SoC

K6Hp

SoC (Marketing Name)

Quad

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

AI Sound

Yes

One Touch Sound Tuning

Yes (Ready)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

Yes

Global IPTV Support

Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

Yes (Smart)

Data Streaming ( IP & RF)

Yes

HCAP (GEM/HTML) br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Yes

Multicast / Unicast ready

Yes / Yes

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Yes

Pro:Centric Cloud (version)

Yes (1.0)

Pro:Centric Direct (version)

Yes (4.5)

Pro:Centric Application (version)

Yes (PCA3.8)

PCS500R

Yes

PCS400R

Yes

Quick Menu (Version)

Yes (4.0)

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

Yes

Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

Yes (webOS 5.0)

Smart Home (Launcher Bar)

Yes

Gallery Mode

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Pre-loaded App

Yes

SDP Server compatibility

Yes

Magic Remote Compatibility

Yes (Ready, MR18HA)

SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)

Yes

Mood Display

Yes

Soft AP

Yes

WiFi (version)

Yes (802.11ac)

Screen Share (Miracast)

Yes

Smart Share

Yes

LG ThinQ App

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

Mobile Connection Overlay

Yes

HDMI-ARC

Yes (HDMI2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

Yes

IoT

Yes

OTHER FEATURE

EzManager

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

Wake on RF

Yes

WOL / WOWL

Yes / No

SNMP

Yes

Diagnostics

Yes (IP Remote)

SI Compatible Protocol

Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)

HTNG-CEC

Yes(1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

Yes(1.4)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C 4pin, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Hotel Mode)

Lock mode

Yes (Limited)

Port Block

Yes

Welcome Video

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Insert Image

Yes

One Channel Map

Yes

IP Channel Manager

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω)

Instant ON

Yes

External Power Out

Yes

V-Lan Tag

Yes

RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

Yes
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

External Clock Compatibility

Yes (LEC-005)

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Yes

Auto Off / Sleep Timer

Yes / Yes

Energy Saving mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Conformal Coating

Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION

Healthcare Headphone Mode

Yes

Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption Digital Only)

Yes

RTC (Real Time Clock)

Yes

NTP sync timer

Yes (Clock Setup NTP)

BEACON

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (2 supported)

HDMI In

1 (2.0)

USB

2 (2.0)

RF In

2

CI Slot

1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

HDMI In (HDMI Ver.)

2 (2.0)

Headphone Out

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

1 (Phone Jack, 4pin)

External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

Clock Interface (RJ12)

1

ETC

VESA Compatible

Yes
200x200

Kensington Lock

Yes

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

Yes
* This feature supported after purchasing Stand

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )

Yes
* This feature supported after purchasing Stand

MECHANIC

Weight without Stand

12.1

Weight in Shipping

15.0

Size without Stand

1121 x 651 x 57.1

Size in Shipping

1215 x 775 x 152

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel

7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

TBD

Power Consumption(Typ)

TBD

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB, CU TR

EMC

CE

ErP Class

TBD

On Power Consumption

TBD

Luminance Ratio (%)

65%

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

TBD

SDR Grade

TBD

SDR On mode

TBD

HDR Grade

TBD

HDR On mode

TBD

ACCESSORY

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover

Yes (option)

Power Cable

Yes (1.5M / Straight)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(50UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(50UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(50UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(50UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (50UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(50UR762H3ZC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.