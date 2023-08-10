We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
A TV hanging on the hotel wall shows a vivid and bright screen.
*65 inch.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
*webOS 5.0 only *PMS required *Available with Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet
The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.
*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device.
All Spec
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand
For Accessory : 1 pole (Swivel)
-
front color
-
Ashed Blue
-
Inch
-
50"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
400
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
-
1000000:1
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
-
5000:1
-
Response Time(G to G, ms)
-
Max 19ms
-
Refresh Rate
-
TM100(50)Hz
-
Life span (hrs)
-
30000
-
SoC
-
K6Hp
-
SoC (Marketing Name)
-
Quad
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HDR_HLG
-
Yes
-
Speaker (sound output)
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
AI Sound
-
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Yes (Ready)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
Yes
-
Global IPTV Support
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Yes (Smart)
-
Data Streaming ( IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/HTML) br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
-
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
-
Yes / Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Cloud (version)
-
Yes (1.0)
-
Pro:Centric Direct (version)
-
Yes (4.5)
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
Yes (PCA3.8)
-
PCS500R
-
Yes
-
PCS400R
-
Yes
-
Quick Menu (Version)
-
Yes (4.0)
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)
-
Yes
-
webOS version
-
Yes (webOS 5.0)
-
Smart Home (Launcher Bar)
-
Yes
-
Gallery Mode
-
Yes
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Pre-loaded App
-
Yes
-
SDP Server compatibility
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
Yes (Ready, MR18HA)
-
SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)
-
Yes
-
Mood Display
-
Yes
-
Soft AP
-
Yes
-
WiFi (version)
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Screen Share (Miracast)
-
Yes
-
Smart Share
-
Yes
-
LG ThinQ App
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connection Overlay
-
Yes
-
HDMI-ARC
-
Yes (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
Yes
-
IoT
-
Yes
-
EzManager
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Wake on RF
-
Yes
-
WOL / WOWL
-
Yes / No
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
Diagnostics
-
Yes (IP Remote)
-
SI Compatible Protocol
-
Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes(1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes(1.4)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C 4pin, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes (Hotel Mode)
-
Lock mode
-
Yes (Limited)
-
Port Block
-
Yes
-
Welcome Video
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Insert Image
-
Yes
-
One Channel Map
-
Yes
-
IP Channel Manager
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω)
-
Instant ON
-
Yes
-
External Power Out
-
Yes
-
V-Lan Tag
-
Yes
-
RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility
-
Yes
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
External Clock Compatibility
-
Yes (LEC-005)
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Sleep Timer
-
Yes / Yes
-
Energy Saving mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Conformal Coating
-
Yes
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
Yes
-
Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption Digital Only)
-
Yes
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
Yes
-
NTP sync timer
-
Yes (Clock Setup NTP)
-
BEACON
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2 supported)
-
HDMI In
-
1 (2.0)
-
USB
-
2 (2.0)
-
RF In
-
2
-
CI Slot
-
1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
HDMI In (HDMI Ver.)
-
2 (2.0)
-
Headphone Out
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
1 (Phone Jack, 4pin)
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
-
2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
Clock Interface (RJ12)
-
1
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
200x200
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
Yes
* This feature supported after purchasing Stand
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )
-
Yes
* This feature supported after purchasing Stand
-
Weight without Stand
-
12.1
-
Weight in Shipping
-
15.0
-
Size without Stand
-
1121 x 651 x 57.1
-
Size in Shipping
-
1215 x 775 x 152
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel
-
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel
-
7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
TBD
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
TBD
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ErP Class
-
TBD
-
On Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65%
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
TBD
-
SDR Grade
-
TBD
-
SDR On mode
-
TBD
-
HDR Grade
-
TBD
-
HDR On mode
-
TBD
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover
-
Yes (option)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (1.5M / Straight)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
