75UR762H3ZC

(4)
Front view with infill image

4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct

US760H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And it features Pro:Centric technologies for easy management, configuration and updates on guest room TVs via a centralized management system.

 

NanoCell TECHNOLOGY

Real 4K Made by Pure Colours

NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of colours and lifelike accuracy with NanoCell technology, making LG Hotel TV virtually flawless. Discover brilliant and clear visual experience with the Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive and delicate viewing experience.

 

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.

 

*Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function.
Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery modes enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and a piece of artwork which harmonizes with your space and life.
Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

*Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.

*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

With the capability to display a image selected, LG Commercial TV allows for a greater variation in greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcomed and cared for.
You can control and set up the TV settings in business areas such as channel selection or volume level. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
USB data cloning makes setting up multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays via USB plug-in.
Using the interactive set-top box, LG Commercial TV can be controlled with a single remote control.

*This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.

Print

All Spec

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

EzManager

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

WOL

YES

SNMP

YES

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

Welcome Video

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Insert Image

YES

One Channel Map

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Line Out)

Instant ON

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Port Block

YES

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Conformal Coating

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

400 x 400 mm

Kensington Lock

YES

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

225W

Power Consumption(Typ)

202W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Web Browser

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Mood Display

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

Bluetooth

YES

Soft AP

YES

Screen Share

YES

DIAL

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

IoT

YES

STANDARD

Safety

CB, CU TR

EMC

CE

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR Grade

F

SDR On mode

140W

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

190W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

A++

On Power Consumption

95W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

131.8

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Straight)

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

AI Sound

YES

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

LG Sound Sync

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (x3)

USB (Ver.)

YES (x2 / 2.0)

RF In

YES (x2)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

Headphone Out

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

DESIGN

Tool Name

UP8000

Stand Type

No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

Front Colour

Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

75

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness (Typ.)

330 nit

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1820 x 1115 x 200 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm

Weight without Stand

31.4 kg

Weight in Shipping

40.3 kg

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

BEACON

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(75UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75UR762H3ZC)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(75UR762H3ZC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.