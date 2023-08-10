We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct
US760H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And it features Pro:Centric technologies for easy management, configuration and updates on guest room TVs via a centralized management system.
Real 4K Made by Pure Colours
NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of colours and lifelike accuracy with NanoCell technology, making LG Hotel TV virtually flawless. Discover brilliant and clear visual experience with the Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.
Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance
With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive and delicate viewing experience.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.
*Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function.
Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.
*Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.
All Spec
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Line Out)
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Conformal Coating
-
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
VESA Compatible
-
400 x 400 mm
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
225W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
202W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
SDR Grade
-
F
-
SDR On mode
-
140W
-
HDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR On mode
-
190W
-
ErP Class
-
A++
-
On Power Consumption
-
95W
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
131.8
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M / Straight)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x3)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
-
Front Colour
-
Ashed Blue
-
Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
330 nit
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1820 x 1115 x 200 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm
-
Weight without Stand
-
31.4 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
40.3 kg
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
