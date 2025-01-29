Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LT800P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LT800P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

ADQ73613401

LT800P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

()
  • front view
  • top view
  • bottom view
  • close up view
front view
top view
bottom view
close up view

Key Features

  • Replacement LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Provide, cleaner, fresher and better tasting water and ice for your family
  • Have peace of mind with NSF-certified LG filters that reduce contaminants
  • Provides high-quality drinking water; removes contaminants like herbicides, chemicals and detergents
  • Removes 97% of benzene, 99% of atrazine and almost all mercury and lead
More

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

There's a water filter inside the bottle flower under the left door of the refrigerator

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1
Remove the old water filter

Lift up and remove the lower door bin from the Left hand Fridge door.

Swing the right end of the water filter out of the compartment and then grasp and rotate the filter counterclockwise to remove it from the filter head.

Lift up and remove the lower door bin from the Left hand Fridge door Swing the right end of the water filter out of the compartment and then grasp and rotate the filter counterclockwise to remove it from the filter head

STEP 2
Replace with a new water filter

Insert the new filter into the filter head and rotate it clockwise until the arrow on the new filter lines up with the arrow on the filter head.

Swing the filter back into the compartment.

Insert the new filter into the filter head and rotate it clockwise until the arrow on the new filter lines up with the arrow on the filter head Swing the filter back into the compartment

STEP 3

Refit the door bin.

Refit the door bin

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Acc Type

    Water Filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, inch)

    2 x 7.87 x 2

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    0.37

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 