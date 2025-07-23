We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Before leveling the unit, ensure that there is no gap between the floor and the four leveling legs.
Place the washer on a firm, flat surface, and press down from the top plate of the washer to check if the unit is stable (i.e. it does not rock).
- Make sure to clean the floor thoroughly and keep it free of dust and water.
STEP 2
Adjust the height of the legs that are causing the rocking to level the unit.
-Available for both Front Load and Top Load Washers.
STEP 3
If the gap between the floor and leveling leg exceeds 10mm, do not loosen the leg to level. Insert rubber or plastic foot pads to achieve proper leveling.
Loosening the leg by more than 10mm may lead to increased vibration and noise.
(#1 Rubber foot pad, #2 Plastic foot pad)
STEP 4
First use the rubber foot pad and add plastic foot pads as necessary to level the unit.
- When using plastic foot pads, a rubber foot pad must be positioned at the very bottom.
- You can stack plastic foot pads to adjust the height, with a maximum of one rubber foot pad and three plastic foot pads allowed for use.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
4620ER4002B
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Length (cm)
1
-
Inner Diameter (mm)
36
-
Outer Diameter (mm)
60
-
Net Weight (g)
290
