InstaView™ | 638L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Matte Black
GMG960EVJE

GMG960EVJE

InstaView™ | 638L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Matte Black

Fresh design, fresh innovation

Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.

Modern Flat Door

Kitchen's modern upgrade

The front view of a black glass InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. Hands tapping on InstaView screen.

Black Glass InstaView™

Knock twice to see inside

A person is getting water from the refrigerator dispenser in a cup

UVnano™

Always enjoy clean water

Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected anywhere

Flat door design for a modern vibe

Redefined contemporary elegance for your kitchen

The flat door and pocket handle effortlessly modernize and add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.

Easy access

Knock twice, see inside

Knock twice on the newly designed Black Glass InstaView™ door and it lets you see inside without opening the door.

Hygiene care

Taste the freshness

Enjoy pure water every time with our UV technology, which eliminates *99.99% of bacteria.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. 

*The product does not treat Air cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.

*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

Freshness

Preserves the freshness of nature

The new premium French-door refrigerator’s advanced cooling technology keeps your produce at peak freshness.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Keep food fresh for up to 7 days**

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃***.

There is a graph in front of fresh vegetables.

Delivers freshness evenly & faster

DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.

Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.

Odour-free, natural freshness

Pure N Fresh™ uses a carbon filtration system to keep the inside of your fridge odour-free, clean, and fresh.

Highlighted Pure N Fresh and a gray arrow, which means stench, is sucked into Pure N Fresh, and clean cold air spreads out.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

***Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. 

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Experience a smart life: Stay connected with LG ThinQ™

Manage your refrigerator easily and receive the latest alerts from anywhere with the LG ThinQ™ app.

There's a refrigerator and mobile phone.

Link your fridge & smartphone

The LG ThinQ™ app gives you smart fridge monitoring and allows you to activate the 'Express Freeze' feature with just a tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Control your fridge with ease from anywhere

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification to your phone to alert you. 

The image on the left shows the woman looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.

*ThinQ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air optimizes refrigerator performance by analyzing usage patterns over a 3-week period. It activates increased cooling 2 hours before your peak usage to maintain optimal temperature and freshness for your stored food.

Economic Care+

Economic Care+ identifies periods of reduced refrigerator usage based on your usage patterns over a 3-week period. Save mode slows down compressor movements to reduce energy consumption.

Smart Ice Plus

The Smart Ice Plus algorithm determines the amount of ice taken by customers and delivers more ice quickly to customers who need a lot of ice.

Cool faster, save energy

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ maintains ideal temperatures efficiently and quickly, with a 10-year warranty on compressor parts.

*Inverter Linear Compressor™: As Inverter Linear Compressor™ can precisely control both speed & distance of compressor parts with a unique direct transmission mechanism. And thanks to its simple components with fewer friction points for less wear and tear, Inverter Linear Compressor™ consumes less energy during operation, making the refrigerator so durable and quiet. 

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

Functional design with a premium touch

On the left, a shelf was spread out inside the refrigerator and a low food container was placed, and on the right, the shelf was folded in the same position and a high bottle was placed.

Retractable Shelf

Inside the refrigerator, a slim indoor ice maker is highlighted in blue and the refrigerator is full of ingredients

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic Decoration

Close-up of metal fresh label inside the refrigerator.

Metal Fresh™

FAQ

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.

It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.

Q.

What is LG LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.

Q.

What is LG DoorCooling+™?

A.

DoorCooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer? 

A.

For more information, please click the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty. 

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

638

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

359

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Essence Black Steel

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

Multi Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

Multi Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

638

Volume Freezer (L)

246

Volume Refrigerator (L)

364

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

15

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Inner Top Display

Express Freeze

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Essence Black Steel

Handle Type

No

Door (Material)

VCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

Handle Type

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

DoorCooling+

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

359

Sound Power (dB)

40

Sound Power (Grade)

C

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

359

Sound Power (dB)

40

Sound Power (Grade)

C

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Top + Side LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Top + Side LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Drawer_Freezer

6 Tranparent

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084532435

Bar Code

8806084532435

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

684

Depth with handle (mm)

729

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1753

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1792

Product Weight (kg)

143

Depth with handle (mm)

729

Depth without door (mm)

684

Packing Weight (kg)

153

Packing Weight (kg)

153

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1753

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1792

Packing Weight (kg)

153

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

914 x 1792 x 729

Product Weight (kg)

143

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

914 x 1792 x 729

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GMG960EVJE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GMG960EVJE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GMG960EVJE)
What people are saying

