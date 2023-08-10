We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 304L | Tall Fridge Freezer | FRESH Zone | Inverter Compressor | D Rated | Silver
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Total no frost
LED lighting
Pocket handle
Zero clearance
Built-in style for your kitchen
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Volume Total (L)
304
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
194
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
D
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Finish (Door)
Sliver
All Spec
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
D
Product Type
B/Freezer
Product Type
B/Freezer
Standard/Counter Depth
Counter Depth
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
D
Standard/Counter Depth
Volume Total (L)
304
Volume Freezer (L)
97
Volume Refrigerator (L)
207
Volume Total (L)
Volume Freezer (L)
Volume Refrigerator (L)
Packing Weight (kg)
64.8
Product Weight (kg)
59.5
Product Weight (kg)
Depth without door (mm)
525
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1860
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1860
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 590
Depth without door (mm)
Packing Weight (kg)
Packing Weight (kg)
Height to Top of Case (mm)
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
Express Freeze
Yes
Internal LED Display
Express Freeze
Finish (Door)
Sliver
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
Door (Material)
PCM
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
Handle Type
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Water Only Dispenser
Automatic Ice Maker
Ice Maker_Manual
DoorCooling+
No
Linear Cooling
No
Star Rating
****
DoorCooling+
Linear Cooling
Star Rating
Climate Class
SN-T
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
194
Sound Power (dB)
35
Sound Power (Grade)
B
Sound Power (Grade)
Climate Class
Compressor Type
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
Sound Power (dB)
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Smart Diagnosis
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
Door Basket_Transparent
3
Fresh 0 Zone
No
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
No
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Refrigerator Light
Door Basket_Transparent
Fresh 0 Zone
Multi-Air Flow
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Vegetable Box
Drawer_Freezer
3 Transparent
Bar Code
8806084508805
Bar Code
GBM21HSADH
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 304L | Tall Fridge Freezer | FRESH Zone | Inverter Compressor | D Rated | Silver