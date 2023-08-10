About Cookies on This Site

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 304L | Tall Fridge Freezer | FRESH Zone | Inverter Compressor | D Rated | Silver
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

GBM21HSADH

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Total no frost icon

Total no frost

LED lighting icon

LED lighting

Pocket handle icon

Pocket handle

Zero clearance icon

Zero clearance

Built-in style for your kitchen

Counter depth

The new bottom freezer features a slim, counter-depth design at a mere 590mm, more compact than standard fridges. 

Flat door & pocket handle

The modern flat panel design, enhanced by a discreet pocket handle, offers a clean and uncluttered aesthetic.

Zero clearance

Even in small kitchens, doors open effortlessly to a 90˚ angle without hitting walls, allowing full access to your drawers.

Multi air flow

Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain proper temperature levels, ensuring that food stays fresh and long-lasting, no matter where it's stored.

Total no frost

Cold air flows evenly through the vents in the refrigerator, ensuring the fridge stays frost-free and food stays fresh. Since there's no need to manually defrost, your fridge is always conveniently ready to use.

Big freezing zone

Long-term food storage is made simple with this spacious, high-capacity freezer. Its roomy drawers let you store more frozen goods without filling up your kitchen.

LED lighting

Compared to regular bulbs, LED lighting emits less heat and evenly illuminates every corner of the refrigerator to help you find items quickly and easily.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

gbf62pzjmn

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

304

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

194

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Sliver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

304

Volume Freezer (L)

97

Volume Refrigerator (L)

207

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

64.8

Product Weight (kg)

59.5

Depth without door (mm)

525

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1860

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1860

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 590

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Yes [Inner Dot Display]

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Sliver

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

Door (Material)

PCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

Normal Ice Tray

Water Only Dispenser

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

No

Linear Cooling

No

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

SN-T

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

194

Sound Power (dB)

35

Sound Power (Grade)

B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Transparent

3

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

3 Transparent

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084508805

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBM21HSADH)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GBM21HSADH)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GBM21HSADH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBM21HSADH)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

