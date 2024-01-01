We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
R32 Hydrosplit Hydro Box, 3Ø, 12kW
Water pipe with no risk of leakage
Outdoor and indoor unit are connected by water pipes, preventing any refrigerant leakage and simplifying installation.
Remarkable performance in cold
Wide operation range ensures remarkable heating performance even in an extremely cold weather.
All Spec
SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)
-
Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)
-
A+++/A++
-
Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)
-
181 / 137
-
SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)
-
4.60 / 3.50
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)
-
Heating capacity (kW)
-
12.00
-
COP
-
5.04
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)
-
Heating capacity (kW)
-
11.00
-
COP
-
3.65
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)
-
Heating capacity (kW)
-
12.00
-
COP
-
4.75
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)
-
Cooling capacity (kW)
-
-25 ~ 35
-
EER
-
5 ~ 48
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)
-
Cooling capacity (kW)
-
15 ~ 65
-
EER
-
5 ~ 27
OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)
-
Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
15 ~ 80
-
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
R32
OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)
-
Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
675
-
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
2,100
-
DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
Male PT 1"
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
-
Male PT 1"
-
GWP
-
Male PT 1"
-
Precharged amount (g)
-
Male PT 1"
PIPING CONNECTIONS (REF./OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Length standard / Max. (m)
-
61 / 60
-
Level difference Max. (m)
-
44
-
Mass of additional ref. charge (g/m)
-
36
-
Max. length without additional charge (m)
-
39 / 38
PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/INDOOR UNIT)
-
Inlet diameter for space heating (inch)
-
950 × 1,380 × 330
-
Inlet diameter for DHW (inch)
-
91.7
-
Outlet diameter for DHW (inch)
-
30.5
-
Outlet diameter for space heating (inch)
-
490 × 850 × 315
-
Recirculation (inch)
-
Warm gray / RAL 7044
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
-
Noble white / RAL 9016
SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Rated (dB(A))
-
380-415, 3, 50
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)
-
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
-
36 / 35
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 1M (INDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)
-
Rated (dB(A))
-
36
DIMENSION
-
Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)
-
870 × 650 × 330
-
Indoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)
-
490 × 850 × 315
WEIGHT
-
Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)
-
44.7
-
Indoor unit (Empty) (kg)
-
37.8
EXTERIOR
-
Indoor unit (Color / RAL code)
-
Noble white / RAL 9016
-
Outdoor unit (Color / RAL code)
-
Warm gray / RAL 7044
POWER SUPPLY
-
Voltage, phase, frequency (V, Ø, Hz)
-
220-240, 1, 50
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
