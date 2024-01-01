Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Washing Machine details

What’s to love about LG Washers?​

The washing machine in the laundry room.

Energy class A-10%​

Energy and cost savings

Blankets and pillows are next to the washing machine, and there is an arrow that increases 2kg on the pillow.

2 kg bigger capacity​

More space efficiency​

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Deep-learning AI DD™​

Sensing and customizing

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.

ezDispense™​

Precise detergent amounts

The A-10% high efficiency energy rating label and the energy rating graph are displayed next to the washing machine. Behind the washing machine, the green arrow appears in the upward direction.

High energy efficiency

A-10% energy efficiency: the smart way to save

Save costs and energy, with an excellent wash.

* 10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014.

Bigger capacity

Same size, fits more

Wash 2kg more clothes at once in the same size washer, with increased drum capacity.

* Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)

* Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

* Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth) 615 Depth: F4Y9LDP2W vs F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Depth: F4Y7RYW2W vs FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Depth: F2Y7FYPYH vs F2J8HYP2W

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

       Deep-learning AI DD™

Maximize cleansing performance and protect your clothes

Automatic sensing runs the optimal wash pattern based on fabric weight and softness.

* Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from four directions inside the door.

TurboWash™360°

Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

Your items are gently, thoroughly cleaned with TurboWash™ 360˚ in just 39 minutes.

* Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Line

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that allergens are  reduced with LG Steam™.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

* Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tumble dryer details

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

Live to a New Standard of Energy Saving,
Convenience and healthy Drying.

*Requirements for the Green Product Mark consist of social compliance, product safety, restriction of hazardous substances, and sustainable use of resources.
**GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430.

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer competently performs for satisfactory efficiency levels.

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

Dry with top class A+++ energy efficiency thanks to LG heat pump dryers.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton Cycle with Energy Mode.

For Less Hassles, More Consistent Results

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Helps keep drying performance on your behalf with auto cleaning condenser.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment. *The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

