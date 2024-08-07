Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
13kg BIG In™ Washing Machine F4Y913WCTA1 and 10kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer FDV1110W
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • Save 15% on this Washing Machine and Tumble Dryer bundle.

Product Information Sheet
F4Y913WCTA1.FDV1

Products in this Bundle: 2

F4Y913WCTA1

BIG In™ | 13kg | Washing Machine | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | EZDispense™ | TurboWash™360 | AI Direct Drive™ | A-10% Rated | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view

FDV1110W

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | 10kg | Tumble Dryer | WiFi connected | DUAL Dry™ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | Smart Pairing™ | A+++ Rated | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Washing Machine details

What’s to love about LG Washers?​

The washing machine in the laundry room.

Energy class A-10%​

Energy and cost savings

Blankets and pillows are next to the washing machine, and there is an arrow that increases 2kg on the pillow.

2 kg bigger capacity​

More space efficiency​

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Deep-learning AI DD™​

Sensing and customizing

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.

ezDispense™​

Precise detergent amounts

The A-10% high efficiency energy rating label and the energy rating graph are displayed next to the washing machine. Behind the washing machine, the green arrow appears in the upward direction.

High energy efficiency

A-10% energy efficiency: the smart way to save

Save costs and energy, with an excellent wash.

* 10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014.

Blankets and pillows are next to the washing machine, and there is an arrow that increases 2kg on the pillow.
Bigger capacity

Same size, fits more

Wash 2kg more clothes at once in the same size washer, with increased drum capacity.

* Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)

* Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

* Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth) 615 Depth: F4Y9LDP2W vs F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Depth: F4Y7RYW2W vs FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Depth: F2Y7FYPYH vs F2J8HYP2W

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

       Deep-learning AI DD™

Maximize cleansing performance and protect your clothes

Automatic sensing runs the optimal wash pattern based on fabric weight and softness.

* Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from four directions inside the door.

TurboWash™360°

Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

Your items are gently, thoroughly cleaned with TurboWash™ 360˚ in just 39 minutes.

* Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Line

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that allergens are  reduced with LG Steam™.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

* Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tumble dryer details

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Energy Saving,
Convenience and healthy Drying.

*Requirements for the Green Product Mark consist of social compliance, product safety, restriction of hazardous substances, and sustainable use of resources.
**GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430.

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind

The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer competently performs for satisfactory efficiency levels.

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

Dry with top class A+++ energy efficiency thanks to LG heat pump dryers.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton Cycle with Energy Mode.

For Less Hassles, More Consistent Results

Auto Cleaning Condenser

For Less Hassles,
More Consistent Results

Helps keep drying performance on your behalf with auto cleaning condenser.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment. *The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Summary

Print

Dimension (mm)

dimension

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13.0

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 615

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + LED + Hard Buttons

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

No

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Steam

No

Drum Light

No

Steam+

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

TurboWash

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed 14

Yes

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Cotton 20°C

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Spin Only

No

Quick Wash+Dry

No

Quick 14 (Speed 14)

Yes

Down Jacket

No

Bed Sheets

No

Sleeve Hems and Collars

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Spin

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

Steam

Yes

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ColdWash

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1145

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 705

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 615

Weight (kg)

73.0

Weight include packing (kg)

77.0

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

655

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

44

Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

58

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

Yes

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

5

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.848

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.564

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.277

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

72

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44.9

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

142

Wash Capacity (kg)

13.0

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084267498

COMPLIANCE

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4Y913WCTA1)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4Y913WCTA1)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4Y913WCTA1)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4Y913WCTA1)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Summary

Print

Dimension (mm)

FDV909B

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x660

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

Reversible Door

No

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

Type

Heat Pump Condenser

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

PROGRAMS

Cotton +

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Cool Air

No

Cotton

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Dry Level

Iron, Cupboard, Extra

Favourite

No

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Pairing

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660x920x702

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x660

Weight (kg)

57

Weight include packing (kg)

60

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit

Yes

Rack Assembly

Yes

Stacking Kit

Yes

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Edry (kWh)

1.66

Edry1/2 (kWh)

0.86

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

194

Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

62

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.18

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.18

Standard Drying Program

Cotton+, Energy, Cupboard

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

212

Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

115

Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FDV1110W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FDV1110W)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(FDV1110W)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDV1110W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

