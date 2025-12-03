About Cookies on This Site

9kg / 5kg Direct Drive Washer Dryer, Matte Black
Product Information Sheet

9kg / 5kg Direct Drive Washer Dryer, Matte Black

Product Information Sheet

9kg / 5kg Direct Drive Washer Dryer, Matte Black

W4X1095NNK

W4X1095NNK
Key Features

  • The 6Motion Direct Drive™ moves the drum in different directions for optimal fabric care.
  • The Inverter Direct Drive eliminated the belt and pulley system, reducing moving parts.
  • LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitising steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%.
  • LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
More
5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Washer Dryers

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Designed to fit harmoniously

Add a stylish touch to every interior with our newly designed LG washer.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Thoughtfully designed

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Removable top cover

Styled for limited spaces

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion DD

Tailored to fabric type

There is a washing machine motor and an INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR 10 YEAR WARRANTY logo.

10-year warranty

Reliability guaranteed

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Made to fit seamlessly even into tight spaces

Perfect for compact areas, easily remove the top cover for a seamless, built-in look.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion DD

Motion combinations tailored to fabric type

This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

It shows six motion movements of the washing machine

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.

The laundry is being steam-removed

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.

ThinQ™

Life simplified with easy control

Learn more about ThinQ app

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.    

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

FAQ

Q.

How do I choose a new dryer?

A.

Consider the following when selecting a dryer : 

1. Capacity based on your family's size 

2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill 

3. Drying programs that fit your needs 

4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ 

5. Installation space needed for the dryer 

6. Reliability and quality guarantee services

Q.

Does this product require additional vent installation?

A.

LG dryers are ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.

Q.

What do I need to know before stacking my washer and dryer?

A.

Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.

1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)

2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.

3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.

Q.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

A.

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.

Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.

1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.

2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.

3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Q.

Which clothes should not go in the dryer?

A.

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.

Do not dry the following items:

- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with 

flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets

- Heat-sensitive clothing

Q.

How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?

A.

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.

1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy 

materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.

2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

w4x1095nnk_spec_dim

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE) - Max spin speed (RPM)

    1400

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - TurboWash360˚

    No

  • FEATURES - AI DD

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Onyx Black

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    5.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash+Dry)

    E

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096630426

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1030

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660x890x660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Weight (kg)

    63.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    67.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    590

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    49

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    50

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    Yes

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    80.0

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    47.0

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    24.9

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1400

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    75

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    B

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    51.0

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    228

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    174

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    170

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    9.0

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    80

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    Yes

  • Dry Capacity (kg)

    5.0

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    326

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    E

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Standard Program (washing + drying)

    Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    500

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    370

  • Wash+Dry (Full Load)

    401.0

  • Wash+Dry (Half Load)

    213.3

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

