9kg / 5kg Direct Drive Washer Dryer, Matte Black

Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.

1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)

2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.

3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.