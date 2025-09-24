We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BUYING GUIDES
How to Choose the Best Fridge Freezer – Top Rated Picks
In today’s environment, every saving counts. Many families are looking for ways to reduce daily expenses while adopting practices that encourage more responsible and efficient use of resources.
Odd as it may sound, your fridge freezer has a much bigger role to play in this than you might think. Beyond the up-front cost, a fridge freezer becomes part of your family’s rhythm—responsible for storing food fresh and keeping your bills as low as possible. So today, we’ll explore how the best-rated fridge freezers in 2025, especially from LG, are more than just a kitchen essential—they’re a wise investment for your wallet and our planet.
How the energy price cap has changed
If you’re a UK homeowner, you’ve probably felt the pinch from soaring electricity bills and the frustration of having to throw out forgotten or spoiled food. Since 2021, energy costs have climbed to levels never seen before—and while they’ve found some stability, bills remain a heavy burden for most households. According to a recent BBC report, electricity prices have more than doubled in just a few years, with a graph revealing little relief in sight.
Why choosing the right fridge freezer matters
Replacing your fridge freezer isn’t just a routine chore—it’s an opportunity to make a strategic upgrade for the long run. With electricity costs holding steady at record highs, and food waste costing the average UK household hundreds each year, choosing the right appliance may shield your family budget from unnecessary losses.
Let’s break it down:
✓ Energy cost: The fridge freezer is one of only a few appliances that run 24/7, year in and year out. An older or less efficient model quietly drives up your energy bill every month. Over ten years, a highly efficient fridge freezer can save you several hundred pounds, compared to older, inefficient ones.
✓ Food waste: Poor temperature management and uneven cooling cause food to spoil quicker. Uneaten, wasted food—estimated to cost the average UK family up to £700 a year—landfills money and natural resources right alongside those leftovers.
Choosing a fridge freezer based not just on size and looks, but also on advanced features for efficiency and freshness, is a rare “win-win.” You may reduce your power bills, and waste less food—all with one thoughtful purchase that supports smarter everyday living.
Fridge Freezer Buying Checklist: 7 Things to Check Before You Buy
It’s easy to get swept away by fancy features or bold designs, but here are seven essentials every UK shopper should tick off before making their final fridge freezer decision:
1. Measure your space
Check both width and depth. Remember to allow a little space behind for ventilation, and make sure it’ll fit through your doors!
2. Check the capacity in litres
Bigger isn’t always better. Size to your household’s needs; smaller households often benefit from models with more organised space rather than sheer volume.
3. Listen for the noise level (in dB)
If your kitchen is part of an open plan, opt for quieter models—your future self will thank you.
4. Consider the Frost-Free feature
No more scraping ice! Nearly all of LG’s latest line-up features total no frost.
5. Check for reversible doors
In smaller kitchens, doors that switch direction can avoid space headaches.
6. Check the warranty
LG offers up to 10 years on the compressor. That’s decades of peace of mind.
7. Remember to register your appliance
Registered products qualify for rapid safety notifications and recall support (more below).
How our smart fridge freezers help you save money and reduce food waste
Let’s talk specifics. LG’s innovative fridge freezers don’t just look smart—they work smart, solving daily headaches like food spoilage and surprise power bills through unique, user-centric features. Here’s how each of our core technologies translates to practical benefits:
LinearCooling™
It’s no secret: inconsistent temperatures speed up spoilage. Warm spots mean forgotten yoghurts or vegetables wilt faster, while cold spots ruin texture and taste. LG’s exclusive LinearCooling™ maintains a rock-solid temperature (fluctuating barely ±0.5°C)—meaning your groceries stay in the safe “fresh zone” for up to seven days longer.
DoorCooling+™
DoorCooling+™ directs cool air right to the inside of the door, tackling a common weakness—door shelves that warm up faster from frequent opening. Special vents and rapid air circulation ensure everywhere is equally cold, keeping everything from milk to leftovers as safe as the back row.
Total No Frost
Manual defrosting is a chore nobody misses, and ice build-up reduces efficiency by blocking airflow and making your freezer work twice as hard. LG’s Total No Frost design blows cold air through multiple vents, keeping the interior frost-free while ensuring every item chills evenly.
LinearCooling™
It’s no secret: inconsistent temperatures speed up spoilage. Warm spots mean forgotten yoghurts or vegetables wilt faster, while cold spots ruin texture and taste. LG’s exclusive LinearCooling™ maintains a rock-solid temperature (fluctuating barely ±0.5°C)—meaning your groceries stay in the safe “fresh zone” for up to seven days longer.
DoorCooling+™
DoorCooling+™ directs cool air right to the inside of the door, tackling a common weakness—door shelves that warm up faster from frequent opening. Special vents and rapid air circulation ensure everywhere is equally cold, keeping everything from milk to leftovers as safe as the back row.
Total No Frost
Manual defrosting is a chore nobody misses, and ice build-up reduces efficiency by blocking airflow and making your freezer work twice as hard. LG’s Total No Frost design blows cold air through multiple vents, keeping the interior frost-free while ensuring every item chills evenly.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
Traditional compressors run at the same speed all day, burning power at full tilt (even when you only need a nudge of cooling). LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor™, built into every model we’ve spotlighted, reads internal and external conditions and instantly adjusts to use only the power needed.
The benefits add up fast:
✓ Lower electricity costs: You only use the energy you truly need.
✓ Long-lasting reliability: Less wear and tear means your fridge freezer lasts for years (with that 10-year warranty as a safety net).
✓ Peace and quiet: Say goodbye to mechanical hums and clattering compressors—energy savings come with silence.
*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).
Smart Features (ThinQ™)
With ThinQ™1), you can:
✓ Monitor temperatures: Check and control your fridge remotely for total peace of mind.
✓ Learn and smartly adjust: The Smart Learner™ system tracks your patterns (like when you’re most likely to open the fridge) and pre-adjusts settings to avoid energy or cooling loss.
These smart touches keep everything simple for you, while driving down waste and running costs behind the scenes.
Our Expert Picks: the Best LG Fridge Freezers for Every UK Home in 2025
No two households are the same. Large families store differently than single professionals, and kitchen spaces come in every imaginable shape and size. That’s why our 2025 recommendations cover the best LG fridge freezer models in a range of categories, ensuring there’s a perfect fit for your budget, lifestyle, and design taste.
Best Overall LG Fridge Freezer: GSGV81PYLL
If you want the ultimate performance in energy savings and food freshness, the LG GSGV81PYLL leads the pack. Here’s why it’s our best overall pick for 2025:
*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).
✓ Instaview™ technology: A sleek glass panel lights up with a double knock, allowing you to check the contents without opening the door. This helps reduce unnecessary cooling loss , which may contribute to improved energy efficiency over time, depending on usage patterns.
✓ DoorCooling+™ and LinearCooling™: These systems cool evenly and rapidly, with temperature fluctuations kept to just ±0.5°C. That’s a big deal because stable temperatures mean fresher food for longer, which helps prevent costly spoilage.
✓ Smart Inverter Compressor™: Adjusts motor speed based on demand, running quietly and efficiently. Backed by a 10-year parts warranty, it gives total peace of mind.
✓ ThinQ™ and Smart Learner™ features: Remotely monitor and control your fridge from your smartphone. The system learns your usage habits to optimise performance.
✓ Comprehensive 5 year warranty: Beyond the standard, LG offers extra coverage for added security.
The GSGV81PYLL is quality and innovation rolled into one—the kind of upgrade that quickly pays you back in energy and food savings.
Best Energy Efficient LG Fridge Freezer: GBV7280AEVP
For households prioritising lower utility bills, the LG GBV7280AEVP stands out as the best in class for energy efficiency:
✓ Freshness lasts up to 7 days: Its LinearCooling™ technology keeps internal temperatures exceptionally steady (within ±0.5°C), locking in nutrients and taste.
✓ Even & fast cooling: DoorCooling+™ delivers quick, uniform chilling to all areas—top shelves to the door bins!
✓ Smart Inverter Compressor™: Automatically adjusts to save power, and is robust enough to come with a 10-year warranty.
With energy prices high, this is your ticket to genuine, year-round savings without sacrificing storage or modern features.
*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).
Best Large LG Fridge Freezer: GSVV80PYLL
If you need maximum storage with minimal energy loss, look no further than the LG GSVV80PYLL:
✓ Large capacity: Ideal for big families or bulk shoppers, this American-style Fridge Freezer lets you store a week’s worth (or more) with ease. No cramming, no lost leftovers at the back.
✓ Intelligent cooling systems: These prevent unnecessary cold air loss every time the door opens and closes, helping keep your bills low.
With intuitive organisation inside, you’ll quickly see the benefit—less clutter, more visibility, and fresher ingredients daily.
Best Value & Budget-friendly LG Fridge Freezer: GBV5240CEP
Stylishly designed and easy on your wallet, the LG GBV5240CEP delivers reliable performance at an affordable price:
✓ Seamless integration and design: The flat door fits flush with your cabinetry, for a unified modern kitchen look.
✓ NatureFRESH™ technology: Keeps fruit and vegetables crisper, longer.
✓ Total No Frost with Multi Air Flow: No more frustrating defrosting—and food stays evenly chilled or frozen.
✓ Smart Inverter Compressor™: Delivers lasting, energy-efficient performance and comes with a 10-year warranty.
This model delivers reliable refrigeration that meets everyday household needs, without compromising on essential features.
*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).
What type of fridge freezer is best for you?
How do you know which fridge freezer will actually fit your kitchen, and your life? Here’s a quick guide to help you match your household’s habits with LG’s extensive lineup.
Registering your appliance and extended warranty protection
Buying from LG means you’re backed by a global brand that’s all-in on safety and service. LG is a proud member of AMDEA, the UK’s appliance industry association. As part of this, all LG fridge freezers in the UK are registered with the government-backed Register My Appliance programme, which means:
· Any potential safety or recall issue can be flagged and resolved rapidly.
· You’ll get updates relevant to your specific appliance, straight from the manufacturer.
It’s a powerful safety net for peace of mind.
Plus, LG offers some of the strongest warranty coverage in the market—up to 10 years on the compressor and 5 years comprehensive (model dependent). To ensure you receive these benefits, remember to register your purchase at the official LG Product Registration page.
Conclusion
Investing in the right fridge freezer has never mattered more. With energy costs high and food budgets tight, LG’s 2025 line-up—powered by breakthrough features like LinearCooling™, DoorCooling⁺™, and intelligent Smart Inverter Compressors—puts real savings and encourages better practices within every home’s reach. Explore our top picks, register your appliance, and enjoy the peace of mind and practical savings only a market-leading fridge freezer can deliver.
FAQ
Q.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
A.
Start by assessing your family’s storage needs, measuring available space, and considering your budget. Key features to prioritise include energy efficiency, noise level, ease of cleaning (frost-free), warranty support, and smart connectivity if you want remote control or alerts.
Q.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
A.
As a general rule, a capacity of 150–250 litres is ideal for a couple or single-person household. For a family of four, 250–400 litres is recommended. Large households or people who shop infrequently can benefit from American-style or multi-door behemoths with 400+ litres.
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
A.
Most new LG models feature digital displays, allowing you to adjust the temperature simply by pressing the “Fridge” or “Freezer” button. For models with LG ThinQ™, you can change settings directly through the LG ThinQ smartphone app—ideal for making tweaks on the go.
Q.
Is a D-rated fridge freezer good?
A.
Yes, a D-rated fridge freezer can be considered good in the current energy efficiency rating system, especially compared to older ratings or other appliance types. While a D rating might sound less efficient than A, B, or C, the new energy labeling system has made the top categories very restrictive, meaning that many previously highly-rated appliances now fall into the D category. For example, a fridge/freezer that was previously an A+++ is now often a D rating.
1)ThinQ™
-To use ThinQ™ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.
-Available features and functionalities may vary by model and country.
-Someof the downloaded features may only become available after a certain date.
-Support for smart home devices compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.