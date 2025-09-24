1. Measure your space

Check both width and depth. Remember to allow a little space behind for ventilation, and make sure it’ll fit through your doors!

2. Check the capacity in litres

Bigger isn’t always better. Size to your household’s needs; smaller households often benefit from models with more organised space rather than sheer volume.

3. Listen for the noise level (in dB)

If your kitchen is part of an open plan, opt for quieter models—your future self will thank you.

4. Consider the Frost-Free feature

No more scraping ice! Nearly all of LG’s latest line-up features total no frost.

5. Check for reversible doors

In smaller kitchens, doors that switch direction can avoid space headaches.

6. Check the warranty

LG offers up to 10 years on the compressor. That’s decades of peace of mind.

7. Remember to register your appliance

Registered products qualify for rapid safety notifications and recall support (more below).