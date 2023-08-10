About Cookies on This Site

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ GMX936SBHV Multi-Door Fridge Freezer , 571L, American Black - F

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ GMX936SBHV Multi-Door Fridge Freezer , 571L, American Black - F

GMX936SBHV

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ GMX936SBHV Multi-Door Fridge Freezer , 571L, American Black - F

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
571
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
912 x 1802 x 759
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
InstaView Door-in-Door™ - Knock twice and see inside.
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Inverter Linear Compressor - Consume 32% less energy.

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

705

Freezer

301

Refrigerator

404

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

571

Freezer

200

Refrigerator

371

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

155 / 167

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

1790

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

1802

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

631

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

759

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

759

Width (Net)

912

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

912 x 1802 x 759

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

964 x 1887 x 813

GENERAL FEATURES

Type

InstaView Door-in-Door

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)(4)/Express Freeze

Door Alarm

Yes

Clean Top

Yes

Door in Door®

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

40

Energy Efficiency brClass (A - G)

F

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

10

Freezing Capacity (kg)

10

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

N/T

Finish (Door) - NS/PS3/SW/WB (Option)

Black STS

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

PCM (Embo)

Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Dispenser (Cube Ice)

Yes

Crushed Ice Function

Yes

Home-Bar

Yes

BioShield (Gasket)

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED

Pure N Fresh

Yes

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Shelf - Folding Shelf

Yes

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes

Door Basket - Dairy Corner

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Drawer

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) Separate

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED

Ice Maker

Automatic - Indoor

Metallic Decoration Drawer

Yes

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes

Drawer Transparent

Yes

What people are saying

