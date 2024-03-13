We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
How to Choose a Notebook: A Step-by-Step Portable Laptop Buying Guide
LG UK
Figuring out what laptop to buy can be a tough choice. With so many different models on the market, each with a wide array of features, designs, and tech specs available, it can be difficult to know if you’re making the best choice.
If you’re someone with an on-the-go lifestyle, or if you prioritise portability and convenience, a notebook laptop is a great choice for you!
In this notebook computer buying guide, we’ll cover:
- What to consider when buying a notebook
- LG’s notebook buying recommendations
- FAQs
What to consider when buying a notebook
LG UK
1. Portability
Notebooks are lightweight, portable laptops. If being able to take your laptop on the go easily is a priority for you, a notebook is a great choice for carrying to school, work, or while travelling.
2. Versatility
Notebooks come in various sizes and configurations to suit different needs. Whether you need a device for basic productivity tasks, entertainment, gaming, or creative work, there's likely a notebook that fits your requirements, making them a versatile choice. Many notebook laptops also offer features like 2-in-1 designs that allow them to be used as both a laptop and a tablet.
3. Performance
Most notebook laptops will come equipped with powerful processors and hard drives. This is especially important if you’re using your notebook laptop frequently, whether it’s for working, studying, editing or gaming. There are a few different features to look out for when buying a notebook that impact performance:
RAM:
When you’re looking for a notebook computer, it's essential to consider the memory, or RAM, which the processor uses to store data while carrying out tasks. For everyday use, 8GB of RAM should do the trick. However, if you’re into video editing or serious gaming, at least 16GB is recommended. Also, aim for a notebook with a minimum of 256GB of storage for the best performance.
CPU:
A CPU (Central Processing Unit), also known as a processor, is like the brain of the computer! The speed and power of a CPU impact how quickly and smoothly your notebook will run. Performance can vary depending on the CPU manufacturer and grade, so it's important to choose one that suits your intended use. Factors like the number of cores, clock speed, number of threads, and cache memory play a role in performance. More cores mean the CPU can handle more tasks simultaneously, while a higher clock speed ensures faster execution of instructions. From simple tasks like web browsing and word processing to more demanding ones like video editing and high-intensity gaming, the CPU handles all the necessary tasks for running applications and the operating system of the laptop.
Graphics Card (GPU):
A graphics card, also known as a graphics processing unit (GPU), is a crucial component for rendering images and videos. There are two types of GPUs: integrated (iGPUs) and dedicated (dGPUs). Integrated GPUs are built into the laptop's processor, while dedicated GPUs are separate chips that provide additional power for graphics-intensive tasks.
A graphics card is essential for running modern high-resolution games smoothly, as well as streaming media and visuals. Graphics cards can also improve the overall system performance of your notebook, by processing on behalf of the CPU. For users requiring more powerful performance, such as gamers or video editors, they can consider purchasing a separate external graphics card if integrated options do not suffice.
4. Battery Life
A crucial thing to look out for when choosing a notebook laptop is good battery life. Notebooks are known for their portability, so strong battery performance is a non-negotiable for on-the-go work, streaming or browsing, without the need to plug-in.
5. Display Quality & Screen Size
Notebook laptops come in various sizes, catering to different preferences and needs. Larger 16 or 17-inch displays offer a bigger viewing experience, ideal for those who prefer more screen real estate. On the other hand, if portability is key, compact 13 and 14-inch sizes are available, though the screen may feel smaller. Touchscreen functionality is beneficial for tasks like writing or sketching directly on the laptop. When choosing a screen, consider brightness measured in NIT units; a minimum of 300 nits is recommended for visibility in various lighting conditions. For optimal clarity, opt for at least Full HD (1080p) resolution, or for superior picture quality, consider 4K OLED displays. These features enhance the overall user experience, whether you're working, streaming, or gaming.
6. Connectivity
Notebook laptops typically offer a variety of connectivity options, including USB ports, HDMI ports, etc. This allows you to easily connect your notebook with your other devices, like monitors, headphones or headsets, and speakers or TVs. For added convenience, consider laptops that support charging via USB-C, providing flexibility and compatibility with a wide range of accessories and power sources.
7. Security Features
When buying a laptop, prioritise models with enhanced security features like fingerprint scanners and facial recognition to safeguard your data effectively. These built-in protections ensure your information stays secure against unauthorised access, offering peace of mind in today's digital world.
8. Upgradability
Certain notebook laptops allow you easily and frequently upgrade features like storage, providing users with the flexibility to adapt their devices to their changing needs over time.
LG’s picks on which notebook to buy
Now that we’ve covered some of the key features of notebooks, knowing what models are available is the next step in how to choose a notebook laptop.
The LG gram series is a great choice if you’re after a notebook. Thanks to their ultralightweight and compact design, they’re the perfect option for users who prioritise portability without compromising performance.
So, if you're looking for a lightweight and highly portable notebook laptop with long battery life and powerful performance, an LG Gram might be for you!
Here are some of our picks from the LG Gram series worth considering if you’re figuring out what the best notebook laptop for you is:
Best LG notebook laptop for travel: LG gram Pro 2in1
LG UK
The LG gram Pro 2in1 16-inch laptop is the perfect travel companion as it’s the world’s lightest 16-inch 2in1 laptop! Weighing in at just 1,399g and measuring just 12.4mm in thickness, this ultralight and portable notebook is easy to carry around, and is ideal for travellers on the go!
Also, the 2in1 convertible touchscreen has a flexible 360° hinge, allowing you to use it in various modes. If you value versatility and want a laptop that can double as a tablet for reading, streaming, or working remotely, the LG gram 2in1 is a great all-in-one solution, especially when travelling!
Read more: Must-Have Travel Gadgets for Tech-Forward Journeys
Best LG notebook laptop for working
LG UK
Having a dual monitor setup is a great way to maximise productivity. With multiple screens, you can easily and seamlessly work on multiple tasks. However, a multi-screen display not only requires a lot of space in your home, but it also reduces flexibility on where you can work from!
Any LG gram laptop paired with +view Portable Monitor is a perfect solution for remote working. Like an LG gram laptop, a +view portable monitor is lightweight and ultra-portable, making it easy to carry around. This is great for remote workers who need to set up their workstations in various locations, whether it's a home office, a coworking space, or while travelling.
LG gram laptops are perfect for remote working thanks to their large touchpad, featuring multi-touch gesture support, allowing for effortless and precise navigation through your tasks. Their keyboards have also been specifically designed to make typing easy and comfortable, with ample distance between each key. Combined with a +view portable screen, you never have to worry about having to compromise on productivity when you’re working on the go!
For optimal portability and productivity, consider the LG Gram Pro 16 inch, weighing just 1.19kg, perfectly complemented by the 16-inch +view Portable Monitor, enhancing productivity wherever you work.
Best LG notebook laptop for gaming
LG UK
If you’re an avid gamer, the LG gram 17-inch laptop is a great choice! Its high-resolution large display with 16:10 aspect ratio, alongside being the largest screen available from the LG gram range makes it perfect for immersive gameplay.
As most serious gamers know, most modern games have high-system requirements so a laptop with a powerful processor is a must! Large display aside, the LG gram 17inch laptop is perfect for gaming thanks to its 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor that can meet all your intensive demands for working, creating, and most importantly, gaming! For a smooth and immersive gaming experience, it includes a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card, ensuring superior graphics performance compared to integrated options.
Best LG notebook laptop for movies
LG UK
The LG gram Pro 16" 2in1 laptop is the ultimate notebook for movie buffs. It boasts stunning visuals with its high-resolution IPS display, offering exceptional image clarity. The vibrant colours and deep blacks enhance the overall viewing experience, making it perfect for enjoying movies in any lighting condition.
The LG gram Pro 16" 2in1 also supports a high refresh rate, ensuring smooth playback without lag, which is ideal for streaming your favourite movies and shows. Additionally, the laptop features Dolby Atmos HD Audio, delivering an immersive sound experience that brings the action to life, transporting you right into the heart of the scenes.
Beyond its impressive display and audio capabilities, the LG gram Pro 16" 2-in-1 is ultra-light and super slim, making it easy to carry around. Its powerful Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor ensures smooth performance for all your entertainment needs. Whether you're watching movies at home or on the go, the LG gram Pro 16" 2-in-1 offers a superior viewing experience.
Notebook Laptop FAQS
Is a touchscreen necessary?
A touchscreen notebook laptop is an excellent choice for creative tasks like graphic design, video editing, and sketching. The touch-based navigation facilitates intuitive input methods, making it easier to draw directly on the screen or manipulate digital content with precision. However, touchscreen displays are not essential for every user and typically come at a higher cost compared to standard models. If you prioritise interactive and tactile interaction for tasks like writing or sketching, a touchscreen may greatly enhance your productivity and creative workflow.
How do I choose the right notebook laptop screen size for me?
Again, finding the right sized screen for you is very much dependent on how you plan to use your notebook laptop. The standard notebook laptop sizes are as follows:
13-14 Inches:
For users that prioritise mobility, a smaller screen size is deal for those who frequently travel or need a lightweight laptop for commuting.
15-17 Inches:
Notebooks with larger screen sizes are great for users who require ample screen real estate for multitasking, content creation, and professional applications. They’re a great choice for immersive gaming and streaming, as well as stationary use in home offices, classrooms, or work spaces thanks to their larger displays.
How much should I budget for a good notebook laptop
Budget is another factor to consider when choosing what notebook laptop is right for you. While the prices between models can vary and it’s always best to do as much research as possible before purchasing, the general price range for notebook laptops is as follows:
Entry-level: £300-£600
Entry-level notebook laptops provide essential features suitable for basic tasks. They’re a good option for students or those looking to use their laptop for day-to-day browsing, word processing, and media streaming. While they may not have the advanced features or high performance of more expensive models, they are perfectly capable for light use and offer great value for those on a budget.
Mid-range: £600-£1,000
The standard price range of a notebook laptop. This mid-range price point suits users who need a laptop for more intensive tasks like gaming, photo editing, programming, and remote working that require a lot of multitasking. Notebook laptops in this price range are a great choice for users who value a balance between performance and cost.
High-end: £1,000+
Notebooks in the high-end range will have state-of-the-art features and powerful processors. They’re a great investment for those who require top-tier performance for tasks such as 3D rendering, video editing, software development, and high-end gaming. If you’re seeking premium build quality, advanced features, and cutting-edge technology, a notebook in the high-end price range will be for you!
So, if you’re buying a laptop, and would like to find a model that’s both portable and versatile but doesn’t compromise on performance, a notebook is sure to be the right choice for you!
We hope this guide has given you everything (& more!) you need when deciding what notebook laptop is perfect for you in terms of:
- Features available
- What LG gram Notebook is right for you