LG gram 17" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
The Latest Systems for Speed
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimises screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares for Wellness
Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
It shows various ports of LG gram.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
Memory
-
16 GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz
-
SSD
-
2 TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.350 kg
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 Inch
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
All Spec
-
Color
-
ObsidianBlack
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium,PC-ABS
-
Dimension(mm)
-
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.350 kg
-
weight(lb)
-
2.98 bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
499 x 307 x 60 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.5 kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.6 lbs
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
43.18 cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPSNonTouch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Keyboard
-
FullSizeBacklitKeyboard (US:100Key,UK:101Key,JP:104Keyw/NumericKeypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/Scroll and Gesture Function (size:131.5 x 82.6 mm)
-
HP-Out
-
4 Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 (x 1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen 3 x 2 Type C (x 2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
DC-in
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
-
AC Adapter
-
65 W
-
AC Adapter type
-
(New, Small size) 3 pole with external C to C2 m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
finger print
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
-
16 GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0 W x 2,Max 5 W (Smart Amp)
-
Accessory
-
USB-CtoRJ45adapter (B2Boption)
-
Button
-
PowerbuttonwithoutFingerprint
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
2 TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
MicroSD
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Battery
-
80 Wh
-
Wireless
-
Intel®Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax,2 x 2,DualBand,BTCombo)
-
LAN
-
10/100withRJ45adapter (Option)
-
BT
-
BT5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHDIRWebcamwithDualMic (Facerecognition)
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Thermal
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
17Z90R-K.AD7AA1
LG gram 17" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor