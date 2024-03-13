How do soundbars work? Features to look for when choosing a soundbar

Now that we understand what a soundbar is, you may still have a few questions about how they work. More specifically, how do soundbars work on a TV, monitor or PC?



Essentially, soundbars work by using multiple speakers housed inside a long bar, or cabinet, as it is sometimes known as. These internal speakers have been placed carefully throughout the bar to create stereo sound, surround sound, and various other audio processing effects that transform your viewing experience. Soundbars can often come with built-in amplifiers to further amplify audio quality.