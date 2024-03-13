We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
How do soundbars work? Features to look for when choosing a soundbar
LG UK
As TVs evolve with larger, ultra-slim screens and improved picture quality, it's essential to complement them with audio solutions that match their performance. That’s where soundbars come in, revolutionising the home viewing experience as we know it. Their small and compact design does not compromise on audio quality, and they can totally transform your living room into a surround sound home theatre. When it comes to finding the best soundbars on the market, understanding the various types, features and technology to fit your needs can help guide you towards an immersive audio-visual experience, from the comfort of your home.
Understanding soundbar technology
What is a soundbar?
Soundbars are thin, compact speakers that are designed to improve the audio quality of your TV. They’re not only great for stepping up your sound game, but they also act as space-saving solutions without the need for large speaker setups.
How do soundbars work?
Now that we understand what a soundbar is, you may still have a few questions about how they work. More specifically, how do soundbars work on a TV, monitor or PC?
Essentially, soundbars work by using multiple speakers housed inside a long bar, or cabinet, as it is sometimes known as. These internal speakers have been placed carefully throughout the bar to create stereo sound, surround sound, and various other audio processing effects that transform your viewing experience. Soundbars can often come with built-in amplifiers to further amplify audio quality.
LG UK
Most soundbars will have multiple connectivity options, making them extremely versatile when it comes to using them with your devices. From wireless Bluetooth sound bars, LG Wireless Sound Sync, to connecting to your TV, monitor or PC via a HDMI or Optical cable, there are several different ways you can connect your soundbar to your devices. We have outlined these in detail in our soundbar set up guide, where we cover everything you need to know about soundbar installation, placement and set up with your devices.
What are the different soundbar types?
Soundbars come in various types, all of which cater to different needs and preferences. Some common types include:
Traditional Soundbars
These are the standard soundbars that typically consist of a long, slim speaker cabinet. Most soundbars are better suited for being placed on a TV stand, shelf or desk, but many can be wall-mounted too!
Wall Mounted Soundbars
While very similar in design to a traditional soundbar, some soundbars are designed to be better suited for wall mounting. They usually have even slimmer, and lighter designs than traditional soundbars, and come with specific mounting hardware and brackets, for easy wall installation. A wall-mounted sound bar is also great space-saving audio solution.
Dolby Atmos Soundbars
Dolby Atmos omni-dimensional, surround-sound audio experience. Sound is delivered in multiple directions by using upward-firing speakers. These speakers bounce sound off the ceiling to create overhead audio effects, adding depth and realism to movies and games.
What are the different soundbar channel types?
Soundbar models are often split out by channel configuration types. The number of channels on a soundbar refers to the number of speakers it has, both internally and externally. The number of channels on a soundbar can be an important factor when choosing the perfect soundbar for you, as the number of speakers a soundbar has impacts its audio capabilities and suitability for different types of content. The more channels a soundbar has, the more enveloping the audio experience, crucial for movies and gameplay.
2.1 Channel Soundbars
The name given to 2.1 soundbars refers to the two front speakers (left and right channels) that are located inside the soundbar and one separate subwoofer. The multiple speakers are located separately and work together to provide a more dynamic and immersive sound experience, compared to traditional soundbars.
3.1 Channel Soundbars
Like 2.1 soundbars, these include three front speakers (left, centre, and right channels) within the soundbar, along with a subwoofer. The additional channel speaker located in the centre of the soundbar enhances dialogue clarity, making it ideal for watching your favourite movies and TV shows.
5.1 Channel Soundbars
5.1 soundbars offer a complete surround sound experience with five channels of audio (front left, front right, centre, surround left, and surround right) within the soundbar itself, along with a separate subwoofer. These multiple channels work together to create a totally immersive, surround-sound audio, making a 5.1 soundbar the perfect choice for someone looking to create the ultimate home cinema experience.
Essential soundbar features to consider before buying
Audio quality and channel configuration
When it comes to finding the soundbar that’s right for you, two crucial features to take into consideration are audio quality. Latency impacts audio and video sound sync, while subwoofers can improve overall sound quality by adding more depth and bass. Together, they create a totally immersive audio experience from a soundbar.
Subwoofers
Sound channels play a pivotal role in shaping your audio quality experience, by offering depth and immersion. However, this omni-channel surround sound would not be possible without the help of subwoofers. Now you may be wondering, what is a subwoofer, exactly?
Subwoofers are speakers that are specially designed to reproduce deep bass frequencies, adding richness and depth to the sound. External subwoofers often provide more powerful bass, and can be moved freely to fit your space, while built-in subwoofers are less flexible, they’re a great space-saving solution.
Latency
Latency refers to the delay between what you see on your screen versus what you hear from your soundbar. When there's too much delay, it can make things like action scenes in movies or TV shows or gaming feel out of sync, and less enjoyable. When looking at latency, the lower the ms of latency the better.
Smart features and voice control
Choosing a soundbar with smart home system features or voice control capabilities is a great way to seamlessly integrate it into your everyday life!
Many modern soundbars offer integration with popular smart home systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. This means you can control your soundbar using voice commands through these platforms. For example, you can use voice control to adjust the volume, play your favourite music, or even turn the soundbar on or off, all without lifting a finger.
Design and build
Where you place your soundbar is crucial when it comes to creating the best quality audio experience. Check out our soundbar placement guide where we dive fully into the do’s and don’ts of where to locate your soundbar for optimal audio!
The design of the soundbar itself plays a significant role in not only aesthetics but space compatibility. For example, a wall-mounted sound bar not only offers a sleek and streamlined look, but it also frees up valuable space in your home.
Additional audio enhancements
Many soundbars come with Dolby Atmos and Meridian Audio features to totally transform your audio experience. Dolby Atmos creates multi-directional sound, even from above, for a super immersive experience, while Meridian Audio technology makes the sound clearer, crisper, and more detailed.
When creating your ultimate home entertainment system, having a soundbar that can provide immersive audio is essential. Surround sound technologies, like DTS:X create 3D audio effects that make you feel like you’re at the centre of the of the action when watching movies or gaming.
Soundbars often include different sound modes like movie mode, music mode, and night mode. These modes adapt the audio output based on the content you're watching or listening to, enhancing dialogue clarity, bass response, or reducing loud sounds for nighttime viewing, which allows your viewing experience to be completely tailored to you!
Remote control and app functionality
Choosing a soundbar model with a dedicated remote control provides convenient access to essential functions like volume control, input selection, and sound mode adjustments without having to rely on the TV remote or smartphone.
However, a lot of newer soundbar models will offer companion apps that offer additional functionality and control options. These apps allow you to adjust settings like equalizer settings, sound profiles, and even perform software updates directly from your smartphone or tablet. Making it even easier to customise and personalise your audio experience!
Choosing the right soundbar for your needs
A high-quality soundbar can totally transform your viewing experience, by immersing you in rich, clear audio to complement the visuals on screen. Whether you're enjoying a movie night with friends or playing your favourite game, having the perfect soundbar to suit your needs can enhance your experience, with powerful sound output and advanced audio technology.
Best soundbar for films
For the tv aficionados and movie buffs alike, finding the right soundbar can be the final piece of the puzzle to create the ultimate home cinema experience.
A soundbar that offers immersive audio to complement the visuals on your screen is the perfect choice for film lovers.
Soundbars that have surround sound features, like Dolby Atmos, can truly bring movies to life by creating a three-dimensional audio environment. With Dolby Atmos, sound is not only heard from the front and sides but also from above, adding depth and realism by placing sound effects all around you that transport you into the heart of the movie.
LG UK
The LG S80QR is our top pick of LG best soundbar for films because of its extensive surround sound audio features, that work together to create truly immersive audio experience. The LG S80QR soundbar has 5.1 channel audio and comes with a separate subwoofer, has 620W power and is even Dolby Atmos compatible, creating a multi-dimensional, totally immersive sound experience.
Wireless soundbars for gaming
When choosing a soundbar for elevating your gaming experience, a soundbar with low latency is a great choice. This helps to ensure that audio and video remain synchronized, providing a more immersive and enjoyable viewing experience. By minimizing the delay between the audio signal and its output, low-latency soundbars help maintain the integrity of sound effects, dialogue, and overall immersion in your favourite games.
LG UK
When it comes to soundbars for gaming, look no further than then the LG S65Q Soundbar. The LG S65Q supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to create immersive audio and crisp high-resolution to ensure that you hear every detail in your games with clarity and precision.
The LG S65Q also features a dedicated low-latency Game Mode, which reduces input lag and enhances sound quality, allowing you to react faster and stay immersed in the game without distractions. The LG S65Q is a perfect pick for your next gaming speaker bar!
Wireless soundbars for PC
When choosing a soundbar for your PC, surround sound for streaming and low-latency for gaming are important considerations. However, there’s an additional element that takes priority: space.
Ultimately when you are creating an audio-hub for your PC, you don’t want it to take up your entire desk! Smaller soundbars are a great choice as PC soundbars, not only because of their size, but they can also provide a more balanced sound for near field listening.
Consider connectivity when choosing the perfect sound bar for PC usage. Always make sure that the soundbar you are choosing is compatible with PC’s connectivity options, whether it’s Bluetooth, or HDMI and optical input. Bluetooth connectivity allows for wireless streaming from your PC, while HDMI and optical input ensures high-quality audio transmission.
LG UK
The LG SK1D soundbar is great choice for upgrading your desk setup. Thanks to its compact size (47cm x71cm), it can sit neatly alongside your PC or monitor without taking up too much space, without compromising on audio quality. Connecting your LG SK1D to your PC is seamless because it is Bluetooth-compatible, and has an optical output, making it the perfect soundbar for all PCs, both new and older models alike.
Wireless soundbar FAQs
What wattage soundbar do I need?
The wattage you need ultimately depends on the size of your room and your audio preferences. Higher wattage generally means louder sound, so for larger rooms or if you like to listen at higher volumes, opt for a higher-wattage soundbar.
Can any soundbar work with any TV?
Most modern soundbars are compatible with a wide range of TVs, as long as they have compatible input/output connections. Look for soundbars with HDMI, optical, or Bluetooth connectivity options, which are common across many TVs. Additionally, consider the physical size of the soundbar and how it will fit with your TV setup, especially if you plan to mount it.
Do soundbars only work with smart TVs?
No! Soundbars can work with both smart and regular TVs, as long as they have compatible input/output connections. Smart TVs generally will have more connectivity options (HDMI or Bluetooth), which make it easier to connect to a soundbar. But, most older or non-Smart TV models should still have standard audio connections like optical or analog to connect to your soundbar with.
How do Bluetooth soundbars work?
Connecting your soundbar to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth is ideal for wall-mounted setups, or when you’re working with a tighter space, like a home office desk.
To pair your soundbar with your TV, PC or monitor via Bluetooth, first make sure your soundbar is powered on and set to Bluetooth mode. Then, enable Bluetooth on your device. Once this is enabled, your device will search for any nearby Bluetooth devices, like your soundbar. Once your soundbar has been detected, select ‘pair’ on your device. Once the pairing process has been completed, test the connection by playing some audio on your device. If the soundbar plays the audio, instead of the device, the two have been paired successfully via Bluetooth. Happy listening!
What is LG Wireless Sound Sync?
LG soundbar models also offer LG Wireless Sound Sync. Wireless Sound Sync uses advanced Bluetooth technology that makes pairing your soundbar to LG devices seamless.
LG UK
It is safe to say that soundbars have revolutionised the home viewing experience as we know it. By providing compact yet powerful audio solutions that complement the visuals on modern TVs and PCs, totally immersive viewing and game play is at our fingertips.
Understanding the various types, features, and technologies available can guide you towards an immersive audio-visual experience from the comfort of your home. Consider features like Dolby Atmos, surround sound, and connectivity options when choosing your next soundbar to elevate your entertainment setup.
Life’s Good!