How to choose a good refirgerator that also factors in all your key household needs requires users to have a full understanding of the fridge models on offer to them. What’s more when choosing the right product for you it’s crucial you’re able to weigh up the price points and energy efficiency ratings of all the models you’re considering. At LG, we’ve committed ourselves to making all this information as digestible as possible, so when users head to our website they can find all the information they need at rapid speeds.

A Fridge Freezer is a long-term investment so when you’re looking for the top model for you, it's crucial to come up with a selection criterion relevant to your household - factoring in Fridge Freezer capacity, spatial requirements and any additional features you might need such as water and ice dispensers.