HELPFUL HINTS
What is the best type of Fridge Freezer to buy?
How to choose a good refrigerator for you
How to choose a good refirgerator that also factors in all your key household needs requires users to have a full understanding of the fridge models on offer to them. What’s more when choosing the right product for you it’s crucial you’re able to weigh up the price points and energy efficiency ratings of all the models you’re considering. At LG, we’ve committed ourselves to making all this information as digestible as possible, so when users head to our website they can find all the information they need at rapid speeds.
A Fridge Freezer is a long-term investment so when you’re looking for the top model for you, it's crucial to come up with a selection criterion relevant to your household - factoring in Fridge Freezer capacity, spatial requirements and any additional features you might need such as water and ice dispensers.
Ensuring your Fridge Freezer has the Smart technology you need.
Fridge Freezers are more advanced than they’ve ever been and offer an array of different technical features to help you get the most out of the goods you store within your Fridge Freezer. LG is consistently developing new technologies to make our range of appliances as advanced as possible. From Door-in-Door™ technology to LINEARCooling™ our unique technologies are designed to improve energy efficiency in your appliance.
Door-in-Door™ technology reduces cold airloss from your Fridge Freezer whilst LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations and helps to lock in flavour in your food. We have also developed our NatureFRESH™ and InstaView™ technologies to help keep your food fresher for longer and minimising the potential for food spoiling.
The Fridge Freezer cools food evenly and quickly with LG’s DoorCooling+™ technology, the Tall range effectively keeps food fresher for longer, no matter where it is stored in the unit. LG’s NatureFRESH™ GBB62PZGCC Fridge Freezer, 384L, features a useful humidity adjustable drawer built into the fridge, designed specifically to keep fruit and vegetables fresh with temperature control.
This model also allows you to enjoy a silent kitchen with the 10 Year Warranty of LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™, which allows for a quiet and efficient operation. If you’re designing a smart kitchen, the LG DoorCooling+™ GBB92MCBAP Fridge Freezer has received an extremely rare ‘A’ rating in the new EU energy labelling system, thanks to its industry leading, innovative technology. It has a 20-year warranty following testing by the institute VDE.
Tall Fridge Freezer
With a variety of sleek, stylish designs and colours, LG’s range of Tall Fridge Freezers are big on the inside but compact on the outside, so all the food you need is right there at your fingertips.
contain up to 35 bags of shopping, water and ice dispensers, and a range of smart features, the American Style Fridge Freezer is ideal for keeping more food fresher for longer. Perfect for families or larger households who need more food and beverage storage space from their fridge, the American Style Fridge Freezer’s offer incredible capacity without compromising on style.
For those looking for a more personalised offering, the LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV70PZTF American Style Fridge Freezer features Smart Learner technology, via the ThinQ™ app, which provides Wi-Fi connectivity so you can operate and monitor appliances remotely, whether that's to change the temperature or to activate express freeze in preparation for loading your items after a grocery trip.
consumers can enjoy convenient, tailored operation. Smart Learner modifies the appliance behaviour based on your usage habits, by proactively cooling and dropping products into low power mode, energy usage is reduced, and you can save on overall running costs. The LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV70PZTF model is plumbed and available in Shiny Steel or Matte Black colours.
LG’s complete range of American Style Fridge Freezers are available in both plumbed and non-plumbed models, and a variety of colours such as Dark Graphite, Shiny Steel, Stainless Steel and Matte Black.
Choosing the best Fridge Freezer for your household
FAQs
What to consider when buying a Fridge Freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano ™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system using temperature control technology. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
Explore LG’s Range of Fridge Freezers
LG’s range of Fridge Freezer styles, sizes and amenities can complement all households and preferences. Ranging from sleek and stylish, to smart and efficient, LG’s extensive range of models and makes include American Style, Tall, InstaView™, Door-in-Door™ and Multi-Door Fridge Freezers.
Use this guide to understand the best type of Fridge Freezer for you, for more information on how to buy all of the models referenced in our article click here.