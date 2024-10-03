We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG accessibility: designed for all
- Learn about assistive technology and LG's commitment to accessibility.
- Explore how LG ThinQ enhances independence in smart homes.
- Discover accessibility features in LG appliances with ThinQ technology.
- Understand the user-centric integration of the LG Comfort Kit and LG’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity showcased at Milan Design Week.
Understanding what is assistive technology
Assistive technology refers to products and systems that enhance the functional capabilities of individuals with disabilities. These technologies range from simple tools like magnifiers to advanced systems such as robotics and AI.1 Our previous article on assistive technology delves deeper into how these innovations are building accessible homes for everyone.2
Accessible living with ThinQ
LG ThinQ, a smart home platform, is designed to foster independence and convenience for users of all abilities. By integrating AI and IoT, the ThinQ app allows seamless control over various home appliances, making it manageable for individuals with disabilities.3
Washing machines and dryers
The Smart Pairing™ feature enables the LG WashTower’s communication by sending information between the wash and dryer, for the appliance to automatically select the most suitable drying cycle for that wash cycle.4 Voice-assisted control further enhances accessibility, allowing users to manage their laundry with simple voice commands.3
Fridge freezers
Smart Diagnosis™, included with ThinQ-equipped fridge freezers such as GSLV91MBAC, assists users by troubleshooting issues via the ThinQ app.5 This feature minimises the need for physical interaction, providing a more accessible and convenient user experience.6
Dishwashers
Remote monitoring is a key feature of LG ThinQ-enabled dishwashers. It allows users to check the status and control their dishwasher from anywhere using the ThinQ app, enhancing convenience and accessibility.7
Stylers
The ThinQ app's remote start and cycle monitor features enable users to start and track their styler cycles remotely. This functionality is particularly beneficial for individuals with limited mobility.8
WebOS’s user-centric integration
LG's webOS operating system is designed with accessibility at its core. LG plans to transform its TV business into a media and entertainment service provider by expanding content, services and advertising in its products.9 This includes OLED and QNED TVs, powered by the webOS operating system.10 With webOS TV, users can create a familiar and immersive smart TV experience, tailored to their values. The necessary resources and setups are readily available in webOS TV.11
Features made for inclusion
LG offers a variety of accessibility-driven features across its product range, emphasising its commitment to inclusivity.
Sign language zoom
This feature allows users to zoom in on sign language interpreters during TV broadcasts, making content more accessible to the hearing impaired.12
Accessibility menu
LG's accessibility menu provides easy access to features like closed captions, voice guides and high contrast mode, enhancing the usability of its products for all users.12
AI speaker
The AI speaker feature allows users to control their LG devices via voice commands, offering hands-free operation and greater accessibility.12
LG leading in accessibility innovations
LG continues to innovate in the field of accessibility, incorporating assistive technology into its products to empower users with disabilities.
Breaking barriers with the LG Universal UP kit
LG's 2023 “Universal UP Kit”— under the new name ”Comfort Kit”13—is a groundbreaking initiative designed to make home appliances more accessible. This kit includes add-ons and modifications tailored for individuals with disabilities.14
Promoting inclusivity at Milan Design Week
At Milan Design Week 2024, LG showcased its new refrigerators, highlighting InstaView technology features that allow you to look inside by simply knocking on the glass panel, catering to diverse user needs and enhancing the kitchen experience.15
FAQ
Q: How does LG incorporate user feedback into its accessibility initiatives across its product lines?
A: LG TVs now include features like 'Listen to the TV Together' and 'Sign Language Expansion' to cater to senior citizens and those with hearing difficulties, providing a better watching experience for them and their loved ones.16
Q: How does LG ensure the longevity and reliability of its accessibility features in its products over time?
A: Through Proactive Customer Care, LG ensures the longevity and reliability of its accessibility features, leveraging AI to monitor appliances, alert users to potential issues and provide maintenance guidance, thereby maximising performance and extending product life.17
Q: In addition to developing accessibility technologies for products and services, what activities are there at LG to improve the lives of people with disabilities?
A: LG hosted the 2023 Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC), enhancing IT skills and confidence, with more than 5,000 youth with disabilities from 40 countries taking part. Showcasing inclusive technologies like the Comfort Kit to promote accessibility and empowerment.18
LG's commitment to accessibility is evident through its innovative use of technology and inclusive design principles. LG is dedicated to making modern home electronics accessible to everyone.
