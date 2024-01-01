About Cookies on This Site

WashTower™ | 12kg / 10kg | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | TurboWash™360 | AI Direct Drive™ | A-10% / A+++ Rated | Platinum Black
WashTower™ | 12kg / 10kg | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | TurboWash™360 | AI Direct Drive™ | A-10% / A+++ Rated | Platinum Black

WT1210BBTN1

WashTower™ | 12kg / 10kg | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | TurboWash™360 | AI Direct Drive™ | A-10% / A+++ Rated | Platinum Black

Quiet Mark logo

Quiet Mark

WashTower

2023

There is a WashTower in the open interior

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

A Tower of Laundry Innovation

Wash Tower in Laundry

Space-saving

Fits small spaces neatly

Operation of the control panel located in the center of the washing machine

Easy-reach control panel

No bending or stepping up

Fabric care function type

Fabric care

AI tech for load & fabric

Washing and drying can be done in 1 hour

Time-saving

Wash and dry in 1 hour

LG WashTower™

A single unit washer and dryer tucks into small spaces

WashTower™ is suitable for any interior and makes your space look more elegant and beautiful.

Wash tower installed in high-end interior laundry room

Wash tower installed in veranda laundry room

Wash tower installed in white laundry with front yard view

Wash Tower installed in the laundry room under the stairs on the 1st floor

Compact size with easy-reach center control panel

Compare with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the center control panel is placed 85mm higher.

Wash tower with average female height height
*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.
Intelligent
The touch of the center panel enables simple operation such as washing and drying
Smart Pairing™

The dryer cycle syncs with the washing cycle selected

Dryer setting is automatically selected based on which washing cycle you selected.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Wash tower washing machine with various washing functions
AIDD™

Built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork

Auto sense AIDD™ technology detects the most suitable wash cycle to handle your clothes with care.

*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.

Time-saving
Wash tower washing machine that saves time while washing and drying at the same time

Complete washing and drying in an hour

The dryer starts to preheat before the end of washing, so drying takes less time.

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%). Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.

*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.

The touch of the center panel enables simple operation such as washing and drying
TurboWash™360

Get your laundry done in less time

Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.

*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Graphical for dividing web pages

Allergy care

Reduce live house dust mites

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG allergy care cycle reduces live house dust mites.
Left - Allergy Care by Washer , right - Allergy Care by Dryer

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.

*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.

*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

An energy-saving way to dry

The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.

65% electricity savings with dual inverters

*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Auto cleaning condenser

Condenser with convenient cleaning

The auto cleaning condenser self-cleans, ensuring hassle-free maintenance for you.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Monitoring

Remote Control

Voice Control

Efficient maintenance

The LG ThinQ app™ continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. You can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

Smart connectivity

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Voice-assisted control

Tell you washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

WashTower™ installation guide

WashTower™ is a one-unit set which fits your space optimally.

Checking the measurements of the desk with a tape measure

Measurement guide

Before installation, please check the below guide and watch video by click “+” button below.

Washing machine size 600 mm wide length 1655 mm, side view space margin 10 cm, washing machine cross section 66 cm, cross section + door 118 cm, front view upper space margin 2.5 cm, both side space margin 2.5

1. Measuring with the faucet next to the appliance

Washing machine and water connection guide video

2. Measuring with the faucet behind the appliance

Washing machine installation video

Check out how your neighbours installed WashTower™

Parts & kits

See what parts are included.

Detailed images of parts and kits

  • Owner’s manual icon

    Owner’s manual

  • User guide icon

    User guide

FAQ

Q.

Does the LG WashTower have one plug?

A.

The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately. 

Q.

If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa. 

Q.

Does the LG WashTower offer a different warranty?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa. 

Q.

What is “Smart Pairing”?

A.

Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Q.

Is this a stack model?

A.

The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.

Q.

Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?

A.

No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.

Q.

Is this machine a vent or ventless type?

A.

This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.

*The security update period for the product is 5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance.

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 1655 x 660

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

Body Color (Dryer)

Platinum Black

Body Color (Washer)

Platinum Black

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

No

Display Type

Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Figure Indicator

18:88

Door Lock Indication (Washer)

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Cloud Cycle

Yes

Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1180

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

665 x 1715 x 710

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 1655 x 660

Weight (kg)

128.0

Weight include packing (kg)

136.8

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

660

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

20

Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

62

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.49

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

2.0

Standard Drying Program

Cotton Energy Cupboard

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

299

Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

160

Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Weighted Programme Time

220

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

211

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084122575

FEATURES (DRYER)

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry

Yes

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

No

LoadSense

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

TrueSteam

No

FEATURES (WASHER)

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

PRODUCT FICHE (WASHER)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

20

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.743

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.440

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.310

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

41.6

Max spin speed (RPM)

1350

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

72

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

2.0

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

45.0

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

150

Wash Capacity (kg)

12

Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

57

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Duvet

No

Easy Care

Yes

Jeans

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Quick 30

No

Quick Dry

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Refresh

Yes

Skin Care

No

Sportswear

No

Steam Drum Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

No

Warm Air

No

Wool

No

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

Cotton

Yes

AI Wash

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Drain+Spin

No

Duvet

No

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

No

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed14

No

Sportswear

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(WT1210BBTN1)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(WT1210BBTN1)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(WT1210BBTN1)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (WT1210BBTN1)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

WT1210BBTN1

WashTower™ | 12kg / 10kg | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | TurboWash™360 | AI Direct Drive™ | A-10% / A+++ Rated | Platinum Black

UK EU
Product Information Sheet