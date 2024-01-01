We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WashTower™ | 12kg / 10kg | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | TurboWash™360 | AI Direct Drive™ | A-10% / A+++ Rated | Platinum Black
Quiet Mark
WashTower
2023
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
A Tower of Laundry Innovation
Space-saving
Fits small spaces neatly
Easy-reach control panel
No bending or stepping up
Fabric care
AI tech for load & fabric
Time-saving
Wash and dry in 1 hour
LG WashTower™
A single unit washer and dryer tucks into small spaces
WashTower™ is suitable for any interior and makes your space look more elegant and beautiful.
Compact size with easy-reach center control panel
Compare with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the center control panel is placed 85mm higher.
|*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.
|*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%). Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
Allergy care
Reduce live house dust mites
|Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG allergy care cycle reduces live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
An energy-saving way to dry
The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Auto cleaning condenser
Condenser with convenient cleaning
The auto cleaning condenser self-cleans, ensuring hassle-free maintenance for you.
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Efficient maintenance
The LG ThinQ app™ continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. You can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.
Smart connectivity
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.
Voice-assisted control
Tell you washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
WashTower™ installation guide
WashTower™ is a one-unit set which fits your space optimally.
Checking the measurements of the desk with a tape measure
Measurement guide
Before installation, please check the below guide and watch video by click “+” button below.
Washing machine size 600 mm wide length 1655 mm, side view space margin 10 cm, washing machine cross section 66 cm, cross section + door 118 cm, front view upper space margin 2.5 cm, both side space margin 2.5
1. Measuring with the faucet next to the appliance
2. Measuring with the faucet behind the appliance
Check out how your neighbours installed WashTower™
Parts & kits
See what parts are included.
Detailed images of parts and kits
FAQ
Does the LG WashTower have one plug?
The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.
If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?
The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
Does the LG WashTower offer a different warranty?
The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
What is “Smart Pairing”?
Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.
Is this a stack model?
The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.
Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?
No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.
Is this machine a vent or ventless type?
This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.
*The security update period for the product is 5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance.
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
12
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 1655 x 660
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
-
A+++
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Body Color (Dryer)
-
Platinum Black
-
Body Color (Washer)
-
Platinum Black
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
10
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
12
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
No
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
-
Yes
ENERGY
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
-
A+++
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Cloud Cycle
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1180
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
665 x 1715 x 710
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 1655 x 660
-
Weight (kg)
-
128.0
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
136.8
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
660
PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
-
Yes
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Condensation Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
20
-
Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
-
91
-
Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
-
91
-
Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)
-
62
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
-
0.49
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
-
2.0
-
Standard Drying Program
-
Cotton Energy Cupboard
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
299
-
Time (Min) - (Partial Load)
-
160
-
Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)
-
91
-
Weighted Programme Time
-
220
-
Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
-
211
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806084122575
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry
-
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
-
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Water Level
-
Auto
PRODUCT FICHE (WASHER)
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
20
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.743
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.440
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.310
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
41.6
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1350
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
72
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
-
2.0
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
45.0
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 40-60 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
180
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
150
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
12
-
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
-
57
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Bulky Item
-
No
-
Cool Air
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
No
-
Duvet
-
No
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Steam Drum Care
-
No
-
Steam Hygiene
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
Warm Air
-
No
-
Wool
-
No
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Drain+Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
No
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed14
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
