In 2021, the UK modified its energy efficiency rating system for household appliances, meaning new energy ratings for washing machines were now put into place. The system used to go from A+++ to D, but today it runs from A to G. As a result, an old A+++ Washing Machine will now get a new rating in the upgraded system. It's also worth noting that an appliance's current energy rating may not be exactly comparable to its prior energy rating, as the criteria for categorizing appliances has changed dramatically.

The new adjusted rating system has been revised to help both consumers and professional buyers to better understand a product’s overall energy efficiency, considering more factors than ever before. At the moment we are seeing a climate where reducing energy usage is vital, as consumers are looking for new ways to save energy and money. Manufacturers and brands seen this demand and as a result have been developing products that use significantly less energy causing the old system to become obsolete, having been developed over 25 years ago.

So, what is good energy rating for a washing machine? Thankfully, the new system improves clarity and offers consumers the average energy consumption in a familiar looking colourful scale from A-G, with some new additions including a QR code on the top of the labels, available to scan for more in-depth product information. Most products that were previously classified as A+++ will now be classified as a B or C energy efficient model, however that’s not to say there are new models that don’t make that A-rating such as the LG WiFi connected F6V909BTSA.

Essentially, if you are wondering what the difference is between an A and B energy rating washing machine, a simple rule of thumb to remember is that it’s typically more efficient at the top, and “less efficient” at the bottom, so an A-rated machine should typically be better than a B model. However, with few products reaching the A status, a B model will provide everything your household needs and often much more.

The Energy Savings Trust, have produced a series of guides for those users who are looking to gain a deeper understanding into how the new energy rating system works so they feel more confident when entering the buying process.