A. Your first port of call for information on how to clean your clothes is the care labels you’ll find inside them. These have symbols showing what wash types are suitable for them, and you then need to match these up with the correct cycle on your washing machine.

Having checked the care labels in your clothes, you may still be confused by all the different settings on your washing machine. Let’s take a look at some of the most common wash programmes to give you a better idea of which one will best suit your laundry.