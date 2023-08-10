About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
prada

Specs

Reviews

Support

prada

P940

prada

Print

All Spec

NETWORK

2G

GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900

3G

HSPA+ 21Mbps 900/1900/2100

CHIPSET

Application Processor

OMAP4430 1.0GHz Dual Core/Channel

MEMORY

RAM

1GB LP DDR2

ROM

512MB

User Memory

Up to 8GB eMMC

External Slot

Micro SD (up to 32GB)

DISPLAY

Type

TFT

Size (inch)

4.3 inches

Resolution

WVGA (800x480)

Brightness

800nit

CAMERA

Main

8MP AF

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

3.0+HS

USB

2.0

Wi-Fi

2.4 & 5GHz (802.11 a/b/g/n)

A-GPS

Yes

SW SPECIFICATION

OS / UI

Android 2.3 Gingerbread / PRADA UI

Audio Codec

MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, EC3, DTS

Video Codec

MPEG4/H.264/DivX

Video Recording

1080P@30fps

Video Playback

1080P@30fps

Browser

Web-kit based

FEATURES

Dimension

127.5 x 69 x 8.5 mm

Battery

1,540mAh / Li-Ion

Speaker

1810

Receiver

1208

Audio

3.5mm Headset Jack

FM Radio

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 