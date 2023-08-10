About Cookies on This Site

LG LED LCD slim-line E60 Series monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG LED LCD slim-line E60 Series monitor

E2260V

LG LED LCD slim-line E60 Series monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

21.5

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Type

LED

HD Monitors

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Contrast Ratio

5000000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

170 /160 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.248 x 0.248

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

VIDEO

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)

V-Scanning Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz (Analog/Digital)

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Composite Video Input/Output

No

SCART

No

S-Video

No

Audio Inputs

PC Audio In

Audio Output

Headphone Out

FEATURES

F Engine

Yes

ez-Zooming

No

sRGB

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Remote Control

No

PIP

NO

POP

No

PBP

NO

Auto Pivot

No

Auto Mirror

No

Tilling

Yes

Deep Color(xvYCC)

No

Plug & Play

DDC2B

Forte Manager

No

Forte Pivot

No

SET COLOUR

Front Colour

BLACK ,High-Glossy

B/Cover Colour

BLACK ,High-Glossy

Stand Colour

Light Brown (Transparency)

Base

Dark Brown (High glossy)

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)

Swivel(Angle)

No

Height(mm)

No

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO03

No

TCO99

No

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

TUV-Type

SEMKO

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

VESA Mounting

No

Vista(Premium/Basic)

Premium

Windows 7

Yes

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

508.8 x 172 x 392.4

Set (without Stand)

508.8 x 31 x 387.4

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

2.27

Set without Stand (Kg)

2.02

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Option

HDMI

No

PC Audio

No

RCA 3Line

No

RCA 5Line

No

