27" UHD 4K Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

front

uhd

Details Mastered

Enjoy clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. With this monitor, users can fully enjoy new 4K console games and high-resolution streaming services.

 

This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color.

Display

27" UHD 4K (3840x2160)

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Image Quality

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Connectivity

USB Type-C™

HDMI 2.1 & USB 3.0

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

  • HDR

  • SDR

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.

Supporting Lifelike Games up to 4K and HDR

Amplify Gaming Performance

27UQ750 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and stereo sound (with Waves MaxxAudio®), but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming

Thanks to the high refresh rate of 144Hz from HDMI 2.1, the 27UQ750 enables an immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images. It means gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD hi-resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.

AMD FreeSync premium offering Fluid and Rapid Motion.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

  • Not apply DAS

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off

  • ON

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Display

Display

Data

Data

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

90W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

Easier User Interface DOWNLOAD

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

One Click Stand

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt

Tilt

-5~20˚

Pivot

Pivot

90˚, Clockwise

Height

Height

110mm

The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

