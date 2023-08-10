We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo
More Space for Multi-Tasking
Edit and run various programs with the 34-inch 21:9 LG UltraWide™ QHD monitor.
-
SDR
-
HDR
HDR10
Detailed Contrast
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Front-Back)
Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Left-Right)
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Power Delivery Up to 90W
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 34WP88CN. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3440 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
10.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
814.0 x 614.9 x 448.2(Up) 814.0 x 484.9 x 448.2(Down)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
940 x 268 x 516
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
15.8
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
42W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Size [cm]
-
86.72
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2021
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
34WP88CN-B
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Repair Request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Chat with Us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts.
-
Email Us
For more straightforward questions, send us an email.
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.