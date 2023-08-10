About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
34WP88CN-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo

front view with the monitor arm on the right

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

Edit and run various programs with the 34-inch 21:9 LG UltraWide™ QHD monitor.

  • SDR

  • HDR

HDR10

 

Detailed Contrast

 

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Various Movement of Display

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Front-Back)

Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Left-Right)

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

Usage of C-Clamp & Grommet

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
icon

Display

icon

Power Delivery

icon

Data

a

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

90W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 34WP88CN. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Curvature

1900R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

USB-C

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Upstream Port

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.2

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

814.0 x 614.9 x 448.2(Up) 814.0 x 484.9 x 448.2(Down)

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 x 268 x 516

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0

Weight in Shipping [kg]

15.8

FEATURES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

HW Calibration

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

PBP

2PBP

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

VRR

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

POWER

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DISPLAY

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

1900R

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Size [cm]

86.72

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

SOUND

DTS HP:X

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

7W x 2

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2021

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WP88CN-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WP88CN-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WP88CN-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WP88CN-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

front view with the monitor arm on the right

34WP88CN-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo

UK EU
Product Information Sheet