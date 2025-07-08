Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG built-in dishwasher is partially open to show clean racks. Modern kitchen with marble backsplash and minimalist design.

LG built-in dishwasher

Sleek and chic dishwashing power

A customizable lower panel gives you design freedom. Steam cleaning gives you peace of mind.

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

LG built-in dishwasher in a white kitchen, partially open. A label notes standard Grade A energy efficiency.

A-grade energy efficiency

Save money and keep your dishes spotless with a dishwasher designed for energy efficiency

Close-up of powerful water jets inside an LG dishwasher, showcasing cleaning technology for thorough dishwashing results.

QuadWash™

Leaves no dirty dished behind

Kitchen with partially open LG dishwasher. Smartphone shows LG ThinQ™ app confirming cycle completion and smart control.

LG ThinQ™

Connect for a smarter wash

LG dishwasher door opens automatically after the wash cycle, releasing steam and letting dishes dry naturally.

Auto open dry

Cycle complete door opens to refresh

Top-class Energy Efficiency

Specially designed LG Inverter DD Motors can increase energy efficiency by 54% and are certified A Grade by EU energy efficiency standards¹⁾ . 

LG built-in dishwasher, door slightly open with clean dishes. Label indicates standard Grade A energy efficiency.

QuadWash™

All-around wash, sparkling clean

Four Multi-Motion spray arms to clean dishes the first time, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

EasyRack™Plus

No dish left behind

LG's flexible rack can be easily adjusted to accommodate dishes of variable sizes as needed.

A person lifts the LG dishwasher rack to create more space below, then places large items like frying pans on the lower rack.

3rd Rack

Step up to the 3rd rack

The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ ²⁾ app.

Smartphone shows LG ThinQ™ app in a kitchen, highlighting Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis features.

Download more ways to clean

LG ThinQ™ lets you download new wash cycles to give you more cleaning options. (pots and pans, casseroles, glassware and night care)

Clean your way

You can personalize settings for your dishwasher from your smart device. 

Low noise

Powerful cleaning, done quietly

With LG's noise reduction technology, your dishes are quietly cleaned while you relax in peace³⁾.

A man holds a sleeping baby in a dim kitchen. LG dishwasher runs quietly in the background for peaceful operation.

Innovative by design

Modern kitchen with LG built-in dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob, blending seamlessly with the marble backsplash.

Style and harmony

Close-up of the stainless steel interior of an LG dishwasher, built for durability, hygiene, and efficient dishwashing.

Full stainless steel

Close-up of the stainless steel interior of an LG dishwasher, built for durability, hygiene, and efficient dishwashing.

Auto open dry

Built-in dishwasher installation guide

Click for further details on how the built-in dishwasher fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

1. Measuring the installation area

Guide for LG dishwasher installation: width 600–605mm, height 820–880mm, depth ≥560mm, rear gap 75–100mm for ventilation.

2. Installation precautions

Select a location no more than 1m away from the sink for ease of connection to the water and to ensure drainage.

Installation guide shows LG dishwasher should be within 1m of the sink for easy water connection and drainage.

3. Checking the door panel

The owner's manual and installation sheet are divided into (A) Mounting the sliding panel and (B) Mounting the fixed panel, so follow the instructions for each case.

 

 If the door panel weighs between 8 kg and 11 kg, adjust the door spring tension to make the door easier to open.

 

 (A) Mounting the sliding panel

 Height: 720 - 780 mm / Weight: 2.5 - 11 kg

Diagram of LG dishwasher door panel: width 590–594mm, height 720–780mm, thickness 16–22mm for proper installation fit.

(B) Mounting the fixed panel

 Height: 650 - 720 mm / Weight: 3.5 - 9 kg

Diagram of LG dishwasher fixed panel: width 590–594mm, height 650–720mm, thickness 16–22mm for installation.

*This video is for product size and installation, and the design may be different from the actual product.

*Caution should be taken when passing hoses through hose hole as they may have sharp edges and could damage the hoses.

Parts & accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

Packaging boxes labeled 'FRAGILE' in a modern kitchen, showing parts and accessories for LG dishwasher installation.

Funnel illustration

Funnel

Moisture barrier tape illustration

Moisture Barrier Tape

Fleece tape illustration, 8 pieces.

Fleece Tape (8ea)

Upper and middle panel brackets illustration

Panel Brackets(Upper & Middle)

Lower panel brackets illustration

Panel Brackets (Lower)

Wood screws illustration, 2 pieces.

Wood Screws (2pcs)

Bracket screws illustration, 12 pieces

Bracket Screws (12pcs)

Wood screws illustration, 2 pieces.

Wood Screws (2pcs)

Door adjustment screws illustration, 2 pieces

Door Adjustment Screws (2pcs)

Wood screws illustration, 2 pieces.

Wood Screws (2pcs)

*Please use only dishwasher-safe dishes in your dishwasher.

 

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1) Energy efficiency

 * Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DBC335(Class A) and DBC425(Class E), according to LG internal test

 

2) LG ThinQ™

-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. 

-Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

 

3) Low noise

-Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

-Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

-Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

-Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

-2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

FAQ

Q.

What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?

A.

For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.

Q.

Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?

A.

LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.

Q.

How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?

A.

The TrueSteam® feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes. In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots. Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level.

Q.

What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?

A.

Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates, dessert plates Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that the water can flow properly. TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.

Q.

Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?

A.

Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.

Q.

What can I do about the food odors after use?

A.

We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors. TIP: To sterilize the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.

Q.

Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?

A.

This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes. (It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.) However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.

Q.

Will the dishwasher fit in my kitchen?

A.

Most modern kitchens are designed around the industry standard of a 60cm wide appliance, which is exactly what LG’s 60cm dishwashers offer. This standard size ensures that our freestanding dishwashers blend seamlessly into your existing kitchen layout without any hassle.

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 