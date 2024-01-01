We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SN5Y
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
890 x 57 x 85
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
180 x 394 x 290
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
984 x 227 x 461
-
Carton Type
TipOn
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
2.35
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
5.8
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
10.5
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold/Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
380
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
912
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
1056
-
Matching TV Size
40 inch upwards
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
400W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
90W (45W+45W) x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Number of Speakers
5ea
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm Silk Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100 mm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Optical
Yes (1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth
Yes (ver. 4.0, Bluetooth codec SBC / AAC)
-
Wireless - WiFi
Wireless ready (1:1)
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (5 Char.)
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
-
Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes (RCU / App)
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
No / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
FOTA
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LGTV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV)
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes (App)
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes (ARC)
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Channel Level
Yes (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Rear
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Built-in Music
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes (USB)
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes (USB)
-
WAV
Yes (USB)
-
MP3
Yes (USB)
-
WMA
Yes (USB)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
Adaptor (25V, 2A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W
-
Main - Power Consumption
28W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes (built-in)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
