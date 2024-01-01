We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar WOWCAST WTP3
All Spec
SALES/SUB REGION
-
Sales Region
EU
-
Sub Region
ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ, HS MK,PL,RO,LA
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG WOWCAST
-
Model Name
WTP3
-
Buyer Model Name
WTP3
-
System Model Name
WTP3
-
Matching Soundbar Model
2022:
S95QR/S90QY/S80QR/S80QY
2021:
SP11RA/SP9YA/SP8YA
2020:
SN11RG/SN9YG/SN8YG
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8518S
-
Colour
Black
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
65 x 13 x 85
-
Net Weight (Kg)
0.056
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
108 x 47 x 169
-
Carton Type / Colour
Offset/2color
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
0.273
-
Container Q'ty -20ft
20,000
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
42,000
-
Container Q'ty - 40HC
42,000
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
- /Mold/Mold
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Maximum Transmission
Max 12ch
CONNECTIVITY GENERAL
-
HDMI ARC/eARC
Yes (1)
-
USB (Power Supply Only)
Yes (1 / C Type)
CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes/Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
LED Indicator Colour
White (1)
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Detect / Auto Connection
Yes
-
Sound Bar Mode Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
HDMI Simplinkbr
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
HDMI Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)
Yes
-
NSU
Yes
-
Reset Button
Yes
AUDIO FORMATBR(BITSTREAM PASS-THROUGH)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
POWER
-
USB (C Type)
5V
-
Power Consumption
2.5W
ACCESSORY MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY OTHERS
-
HDMI Cable
1
-
USB Cable
1
-
Attaching Sheet (Adhesive Tape)
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
