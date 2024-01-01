Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar WOWCAST WTP3

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Soundbar WOWCAST WTP3

WTP3

LG Soundbar WOWCAST WTP3

Print

All Spec

SALES/SUB REGION

  • Sales Region

    EU

  • Sub Region

    ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ, HS MK,PL,RO,LA

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG WOWCAST

  • Model Name

    WTP3

  • Buyer Model Name

    WTP3

  • System Model Name

    WTP3

  • Matching Soundbar Model

    2022:
    S95QR/S90QY/S80QR/S80QY

    2021:
    SP11RA/SP9YA/SP8YA

    2020:
    SN11RG/SN9YG/SN8YG

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8518S

  • Colour

    Black

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    65 x 13 x 85

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    0.056

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    108 x 47 x 169

  • Carton Type / Colour

    Offset/2color

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    0.273

  • Container Q'ty -20ft

    20,000

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft

    42,000

  • Container Q'ty - 40HC

    42,000

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    - /Mold/Mold

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Maximum Transmission

    Max 12ch

CONNECTIVITY GENERAL

  • HDMI ARC/eARC

    Yes (1)

  • USB (Power Supply Only)

    Yes (1 / C Type)

CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Yes/Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • LED Indicator Colour

    White (1)

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Detect / Auto Connection

    Yes

  • Sound Bar Mode Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • HDMI Simplinkbr

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)

    Yes

  • NSU

    Yes

  • Reset Button

    Yes

AUDIO FORMATBR(BITSTREAM PASS-THROUGH)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes

POWER

  • USB (C Type)

    5V

  • Power Consumption

    2.5W

ACCESSORY MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY OTHERS

  • HDMI Cable

    1

  • USB Cable

    1

  • Attaching Sheet (Adhesive Tape)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 