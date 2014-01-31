We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details regarding an issue with the NowTV Voucher Promotion
We are currently experiencing some technical issues with the Now TV promotion vouchers and would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment this may be causing.
We are working hard to resolve this issue but in the meantime if you would to contact our customer helpdesk on 0844 847 5454 who will log your details and ensure you get your vouchers in due course.
- PREVIOUS
Blinkbox on LG Smart TV 20/12/2013
- NEXT
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/gb/en/support/announcement/GBNTC140201103660.html isCopied
paste