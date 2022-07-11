LG Mobile 'Nearby Restaurant/Cafe Recommendation Function' Changes

1) Changes to a service offer: “Nearby restaurant/café recommendation” function in the LG calendar (This app is exclusively for LG Electronics smartphones and will only be installed on Pre-Android P-OS (Android 9) Versions.)

2) Applicable models: Pre-P-OS models of G4, G5, V10 and G6, V20, V30

3) Date of change: June 14, 2022 09:00

4) After the service change: As for the “Nearby restaurant/café recommendation” function of LG Calendar, the information has been provided based on Google data and information from related companies so far. However, after June 14, 2022, the information will only be provided via Google Data. Please note this while using this function