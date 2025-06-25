We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What's the best lifestyle TV for you?
Whatever your lifestyle, there are LG TVs made just for you. From enjoying high-quality content like cinema, sports, and gaming to finding the perfect design piece, discover an LG TV that suits you.
What makes a TV great for
watching movies?
Thrilling stunts, high-intensity moments, and rich emotions captured in close-ups—these are details that can’t be missed when watching a movie. For ultimate immersion, every element must be rendered with the utmost precision. HDR technology makes this possible enabling enhanced colour depth and refined contrast control.¹
What is HDR?
HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a technology standard that enables a wider range of contrast and colour expression. On HDR-supported content, every frame can be brighter and more vibrant. Dolby Vision™ is regarded as the highest HDR standard able to express over 68 billion colours with a maximum brightness of 10,000 nits. Its dynamic metadata also provides scene-specific optimised colour and brightness for a cinematic viewing experience.
What makes TVs with Dolby Vision™ special?
With a TV with Dolby Vision™ support, you can enjoy content mastered in Dolby Vision™ from Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Dolby Vision™ has a 68 billion colour range that prevents colour banding and enables more precise brightness control and colour expression. Enjoy cinematic quality even outside the theatre.¹ ²
Why are LG TVs good for
watching movies?
Dolby Vision™ brings movies to life in your home cinema. FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation adjusts to environmental lighting to provide picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards. And Dolby Atmos delivers surround sound, making you feel like you're in the center of the action.¹ ³ ⁴ ⁵
Top filmmakers choose LG OLED
LG OLED meets some of the highest cinema standards. Hear how acclaimed industry professionals personally prefer the innovativeness and quality of LG OLED.
Discover TVs for watching movies, find the one for you
Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ⁶
What's important in a gaming TV?
Lag and video stuttering are no fun. For the most thrilling adventures and battles, smooth motion is key. A high refresh rate and VRR technology are essential for a seamless gaming experience.
What is a refresh rate?
Refresh rate is the number of times your display updates with a new image per second. Measured in Hz (Hertz), this metric is an indicator of how smooth your screen’s performance can be. A 120Hz refresh rate means the screen refreshes 120 times per second. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the motion, which is most noticeable when playing fast-paced games or watching high-speed content.⁷
What is VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)?
VRR is a technology that synchronizes the refresh rate of games with your display in real-time. When the refresh rates aren’t synced, this can cause screen tearing and video stuttering. The most popular formats are Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. For gamers, this is a must-have feature for smooth and immersive gameplay.⁸
Why are LG TVs good for gaming?
High refresh rates up to 165Hz
Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 165Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 10000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.³ ⁶ ⁸ ⁹
Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub
Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.¹⁰
Play on bigger screens, enjoy more immersive gaming
Larger screens mean more fun. Explore our Ultra Big TVs and take your gaming experience to the next level.³
Discover gaming TVs and find the one for you
Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ⁶
How do you get the best sports
viewing experience?
Sports are fast-paced. You need a TV that delivers smooth motion without blur, with a large screen that fully immerses you in the action, and keeps you updated on your favorite teams and stats so you never miss a thing.
For full-on immersion in the action, choose an LG TV
Total immersion on a grand scale
LG Ultra Big TVs offer immersive viewing across a range of sizes, up to 100 inches.
Never miss a sports moment, get an LG AI TV
Sports Portal
Set up a personalised home page for sports. Access sports streaming apps and YouTube highlight clips. With live games, league tables, and matches of your favorite teams all on one screen.³ ¹²
Sports Notification
Register your favorite teams and receive Sports Notifications to keep yourself updated on everything that's happening from match results to
game video highlights.
Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View
Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.¹³
Discover your best TV
for watching sports
Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ⁶
What makes LG TVs a great choice for design enthusiasts?
More than just screens, LG TVs can also become an additional design element that fits seamlessly into your space and reflects your lifestyle.
For those who want to make their space surreal
Elevate your space with the high-end design of the world’s first transparent & true wireless TV. See TV visuals blend with reality for a surreal viewing experience like no other.¹⁴
For those who want sleek minimalism
with the latest technology
Eliminate cable clutter and achieve an ultra-clean look with our 4K 144Hz true wireless TV. Plug in all devices to the Zero Connect Box and simplify your setup with advanced wireless transmission.¹⁵
For those who want a sleek, seamless look
When you mount your TV on the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap.¹⁷
For those who want a portable screen
Watch content anywhere and everywhere with LG StanbyMe's portable design. Wireless and with a flexible stand for ultimate mobility and convenience that you can enjoy wherever you go.¹⁸
Discover the best choice for design enthusiasts like you
Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ⁶
Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV
¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
²This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.tomsguide.com/ for more details.
³Screen images simulated.
⁴LG OLED models support Dolby Vision™, HDR10, and HLG. LG QNED models support HDR10 and HLG.
⁵Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
⁶Support for some features may vary by region and country.
⁷83/77/65/55 inches of LG OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.
⁸HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR. Support for HGiG may vary by country.
⁹VRR ranges from 60Hz to 165Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. Actual performance may vary depending on setting, network connection, and usage environment.
¹⁰Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
¹¹clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000: Certified for LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 inch).
ClearMR 9000: Certified for LG OLED M5(83, 77, 65 inch), LG OLED G5(48 inch), LG OLED C5.
¹²Available content (including sports channels) and apps may vary by league, country and region. Separate subscriptions are required for each sports app and their related services.
¹³Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and. other. countries.
Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
¹⁴World’s first transparent TV as compared to traditional TVs that have a tuner for broadcasting.
The product transparency determined by internal testing is 43%, this may vary depending on the actual usage environment and conditions.
¹⁵4K 144Hz applies to LG OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. 144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.
Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.
Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
Upon purchase, customers will either receive the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.
¹⁶The image featured in Location-Free is an LG Signature OLED M5 TV.
¹⁷Bezel size differs by series and size.
97/83/77/65/55 inches of LG OLED G5 features One Wall Design.
48 inch of LG OLED G5 features Ultra Slim Design and is only available in the UK.
¹⁸Simulated scene being shown.
The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
The product is not waterproof.
Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.