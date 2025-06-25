We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What's the right TV size for your space?
Choose a more immersive viewing experience with LG's Ultra Big TVs. Enjoy content from movies, sports, and even games with the most vivid picture quality possible on an ultra large screen.¹
Bigger screens deliver more immersive experiences
With advancements in TV technology, the high-resolution displays of today allow you to enjoy the same immersiveness at shorter distances without losing picture quality.¹
How do you find the right TV size?
Choose the right-sized LG Ultra Big TV.² ³ ⁴
The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers : Recommended Cinema Distance (40°)
|Inch range
|Recommended Cinema Distance (40°)
|70 ~ 75 inch
|2.1m ~ 2.3m
|76 ~ 85 inch
|2.3m ~ 2.6m
|86 ~ 100 inch
|2.6m ~ 3.0m
How do you measure viewing distance?
•Know the size of your TV by measuring the diagonal length of the screen in centimeters.
•Based on the viewing angle of 40 degrees, multiply your TV size by 1.2 to find the appropriate viewing distance for your TV.
Why choose an LG Ultra Big TV?
Enjoy immersiveness with scaled-up quality
LG TVs powered by alpha AI Processor can upscale low-resolution content and sound to provide high quality picture and audio on an Ultra Big screen.¹ ³ ⁵
Choose from a wide range of Ultra Big TVs
We have a diverse LG TV lineup. Each Ultra Big TV has a slim design, ensuring that despite the large screen size, it'll still blend well with your space.¹ ³ ⁵
Discover the perfect large-screen TV for you
Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.³ ⁵
Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV
¹Screen images simulated.
²The relationship between TV size and distances/angles are based on human visual fields.
³Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
⁴Recommended Cinema Distance by Electronics review magazine in North America(RTings.com) and The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.
⁵Support for this feature may vary by region and country.