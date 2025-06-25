We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is good TV picture quality?
LG has pioneered major advancements in TV technology and image quality. Explore our diverse lineup from LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K, and 8K TVs—all offering an exceptional viewing experience.
What do 4K and 8K mean?
This is resolution as measured by pixel density on your display. 4K is at 3840x2160 pixels while 8K is at 7680x4320 pixels.
What is 4K TV? And how good is 4K resolution?
4K TVs have 8.3 million pixels that's four times more than a Full HD TV. This results in a viewing experience with incredible detail even on larger screens. Soon, 4K will replace 1080p as the new standard. UHD (Ultra High Definition) is identical to 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴
What kind of 4K content is available?
Enjoy a wide range of 4K content from popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. From blockbuster movies to TV series, documentaries, and live sports, 4K content is now widely available. Even classic films can be enhanced to near 4K quality with our AI Super Upscaling technology.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵
What is 4K
AI Super Upscaling?
LG OLED evo with AI Super Upscaling delivers clearer, more detailed images by making use of the improved NPU performance of alpha 11 AI Processor. This advanced technology analyses images in detail, optimising quality for OTT content, so you can have a significantly better viewing experience.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵
What is 8K TV?
8K TVs have over 33 million pixels. But despite this high resolution, not a lot of 8K content has been released in the market yet.
How do you choose between a
4K and 8K TV?
When choosing between a 4K and 8K TV, it’s important to consider your personal needs and your viewing environment.
• 8K TVs have incredible resolution if you want to experience the highest image quality possible. However, 8K content may not be as widely available.
• 4K TVs offer impressive quality and importantly, 4K content is much more accessible on OTT and streaming platforms making it a smarter choice for now. With LG AI Super Upscaling 4K technology, even non-4K content can be enjoyed with 4K-like quality.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶
Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.² ³
¹Screen images simulated.
²Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
³Support for this feature may vary by region and country.
⁴Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
⁵Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
⁶LG QNED99 is 8K.