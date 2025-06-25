We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs?
Enjoy LG AI TVs made to recognise you, understand you, and satisfy your every preference. Discover hyper-personalisation powered by next-level AI for a tailored viewing experience, just for you.
What is a Smart TV?
A smart TV is a television that connects to the internet without needing a set-top box or streaming device, allowing you to enjoy on-demand content from apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ while effortlessly linking with other wireless devices.
How does AI enhance the smart TV experience?
AI enables smart TVs to be better connected and more immersive. Acting as the TV’s brain, AI-powered processors ensure smoother performance and seamless app transitions. By learning from user patterns, AI can enhance picture and sound, provide personalised content, and unlock voice control functionality—transforming your whole TV viewing experience.¹
The next generation of AI TV
What sets LG AI TV apart?
alpha AI Processor for visual & sound, decades in
the making
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness while also fine-tuning sound to provide the ultimate immersive viewing experience.
-
AI Picture
-
AI Sound
webOS-powered personalisation, optimised for every me
Discover a smarter, more intuitive way to interact with your TV with webOS. AI Voice ID recognises each user's voice for personalisation the moment you speak. AI Search helps you find content easily. AI Chatbot and AI Concierge provide real-time recommendations. Paired with the AI Magic Remote, your AI experience is truly seamless and effortless.²
Discover LG AI TV models to find the one for you
Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.³ ⁴
Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV
¹Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and their related services.
Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
²AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
Some features may require an internet connection.
AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
AI Voice ID may show reduced or limited content depending on region and network connectivity.
Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
AI Voice ID works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
In the US and Korea, AI Search uses the LLM Model.
AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
Some features may require an internet connection.
AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country.
AI Concierge's menus displayed may be different upon release.
AI Concierge's keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
³Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
⁴Support for this feature may vary by region and country.