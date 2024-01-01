We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (in.)
65
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type
Edge
VIDEO
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
└ HDR10
Yes
-
└ HLG
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Colour Master Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
Yes
-
VP9 Decoder
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Ready
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
webOS 3.5
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Ready (AN-MR650A)
-
Natural Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Universal Control
Ready
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Freeview Play
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
EPG(8days)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4
-
└ ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
USB
2
-
LAN
1
-
Component / Composite
1 (Composite common)
-
CI Slot
1
-
RF In
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Yes
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
POWER
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A+
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
1456 x 841 x 65
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
1456 x 909 x 272
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1600 x 970 x 175
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
EAN Code
8801031481491
-
Distance of the TV Stand legs
1,338mm
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Weight (TV)
26.0
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
26.4
-
Weight (W/Carton)
32.8
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Battery (for Remote Control)
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.