24" TV Signage

All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Inch
24"
-
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
1,366 X 768 (HD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178 x 178
-
Response Time (G to G, ms)
9
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Hospitality Features
Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback / USB Auto playback+, Crestron Connected (Network based control), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot, Headphone Out
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component In (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out, HDMI In, RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, PC Audio Input, RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin), RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
75 x 75
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
556 x 384.3 x 140.6 / 3.7 kg
-
W x H(H') x D / Weight (without stand) *H': Set
556 x 343.1 x 53.1 / 3.5 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Packing)
700 x 402 x 140 / 4.9 kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
40
-
Typical
30
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
20 / 17 / 11
-
Stand-by
0.5W↓