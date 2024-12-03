32" TV Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
1,366 X 768 (HD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
240
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
Yes (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)Yes 6 modes (India only) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Cricket, Billywood, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice)
FEATURE
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback / USB Auto playback+, Compatibility with AV Control system (Crestron Certi. Compatibility), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component In (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out, HDMI In, RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, PC Audio Input, RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin), RJ45, External Speaker Out
DIMENSION
-
WxHxD / weight (with stand)
739 x 472 x 168 / 4.9 kg
-
WxHxD / weight (without stand)
739 x 441 x 74.6 / 4.85 kg
-
WxHxD / weight (Packing)
812 x 510 x 142 / 6.1 kg
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
60
-
Typical
36
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
28 / 20.8 / 12.9
-
Stand-by
0.5W↓
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA