We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
US765H Series - 55” 4K UHD Hospitality TV
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Content Management Technology
A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Lifelike Colour Accuracy
LG Nanocell TV
Nano Bezel
A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.
Pro:Centric Direct
The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface for TVs in the rooms.
IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function are enabled through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP).
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
*Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function.
*Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
SM85
-
Stand Type
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Front Colour
Ceramic BK
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Sound
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 nit
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
-
Other DRM
SECUREMEDIA
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
YES
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
External Power Out
YES
-
Conformal Coating
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
YES (Need Stand)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1232 x 773 x 303 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1360 x 860 x 207 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1232 x 716 x 63.6 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
25.6 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6 mm
-
Weight with Stand
20.4 kg
-
Weight without Stand
17.2 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
156W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
131W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (2ea)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)