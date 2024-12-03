About Cookies on This Site

US765H Series - 65” 4K UHD Hospitality TV

65US765H

(3)
Front view with infill image

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Content Management Technology

The US765H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. It includes Pro:Centric technology for easy content management, configuration and updates on guest room TVs via a centralised management system.

A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.

*55 inch
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Lifelike Colour Accuracy

4K TV delivers a broad spectrum of colours and life-like accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology. Discover a brilliant and clear visual experience.

LG NanoCell TV

Nano Bezel

With a narrow bezel on 3 sides the TV is designed to blend into sophisticated interiors and provide an immersive viewing experience.

A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management.
The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface for TVs in the rooms.
IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function are enabled through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP).

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

*Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS 5.0.

Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery modes enable you to utilise the TV as a customised clock and a piece of artwork.
A TV is featuring Soft AP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

*Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Public Display Mode.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
A USB which cloned another TV's setting is helping to make setting up a TV.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes setting up multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays via USB plug-in.*

*Limitations on USB cloning may occur under certain conditions.
A set-top box with a remote control is controlling several LG Commercial TVs.

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, LG Commercial TVs can be controlled with a single remote control.

*This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    SM85

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Fixed)

  • Front Colour

    Ceramic BK

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Other DRM

    SECUREMEDIA

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • External Power Out

    YES

  • Conformal Coating

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1451 x 910 x 324 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 1035 x 207 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1451 x 840 x 64 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    11.3/11.3/11.3/19.8 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    33.3 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    5.0/5.0/5.0/16.6 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    25.8 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    24.1 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    179W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    160W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

