* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security
A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.
*webOS Signage is a web-based platform and provides an execution environment for web apps — Internet access is required to access the platform.
** GUI (Graphic User Interface) is a form of graphics-based operating system interface that uses icons, menus and a mouse (to click on the icon or pull down the menus) to manage interaction with the system.
Conformal Coating
The UM5N-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.
Design for Space Utilisation
The UM5N-H with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.
* Bezel accessories are sold separately at an additional cost.
SuperSign Solutions
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
* LG SuperSign CMS provides a service that works with external content (Streaming, Wb page, video, etc), and external content is not included in the solution.
* Annual license fee apply.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product
Standard (UHD)
-
Year
Y23
-
Month
M05
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
0.28
-
Life Time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
HDMI IN
Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
-
DP IN
Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3
-
RS232C IN
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) IN
Yes(1)
-
IR IN
Yes(1)
-
USB IN
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
HDMI Out
Yes(1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP
-
Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Daisy Chain
Yes(Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)
MECHANICAL
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B: 12.4mm(Even)
-
Weight (Head)
21.6Kg
-
Packed Weight
28.4Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1458 x 833 x 57.7mm (Without IR)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1600 x 970 x 179mm
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
HW FEATURE
-
Internal Memory
16GB
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes(외장 IR)
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes
SW FEATURE
-
OS ver.
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes(4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes(4)
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Cisco Certi.
Yes
-
Crestron Inside
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~ 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
145W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (British Thermal Unit)
495 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 682 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving, ~70%)
101.5W
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Power Off)
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (NewErP) / Yes
-
ISTA6
Yes(~'23.9월, US Suffix Only)
-
Carbon Trust
Yes(~'23.9, CO2 Measured)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Promota
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), 일반 Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Face Down)
Yes(Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)
-
IP Rating
IP5X
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes