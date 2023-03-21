Discovery wall: a canvas showcasing southern cross university

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Southern Cross University needed a “wow factor” with high impact at the Lismore Campus to showcase their research. Kate Kelly (Director of library services) and David Duverge (Senior AV client support) reflect on how the LG 55” video wall created an impressive display that has become an evolving and defining part of SCU’s identity.