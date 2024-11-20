Eligible Dryer and Washing Machine

DVH10-10B DVH10-10W DVH5-10G WV5-1410W WV6-1410G WV9-1412B WV9-1412W WV9-1610W WV9-1610B WV10-1410W WV10-1412B WVC5-1410W WVC9-1412B WVC9-1412W WXL-1014W WXLC-1116B WWT-1209FGB WWT-1710B WWT-1710W WWT-1209B WTL5-10W WTL9-12B WTL9-14W WTG1434VHF

LG Promotional Warranty

Product: Standard Warranty Special Component Warranty Conditions Non-direct drive models Four (4) years parts and labour N/A Direct Drive Models Four (4) years parts and labour Direct Drive Motor Warranty:



Below are details of the LG promotional warranty. You will be emailed a copy of the promotional warranty terms for your product within 14 days of the date of purchase. Please retain a copy of the promotional warranty terms and your receipt to validate proof of purchase. These promotional warranty terms replace and overrides the warranty certificate provided with your product.LG will repair the Direct Drive Motor which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further Six (6) YEARS from expiration of the Standard Warranty. The Direct Drive Motor Warranty covers supply of parts only. You must pay the costs of the Authorised Service CentreSubject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.Place of service (If Applicable)Repairs on units will be conducted at your home if you live within LG's normal service area and you will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your home. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours.Services for which you will be asked to payThis LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:- Products where the serial number or rating plate has been removed or made illegible.- If the product is connected to any voltage other than that shown on the rating plate.- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.- Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, or Act of God.- Improper installation or use other than in accordance with operating instructions and specifications such as inlet water pressures.- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including blown fuses, mains supply defects or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.- Consumables (such as fuses)- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.- Damage or scratches to plastic surfaces and other externally exposed parts from normal use of the unit.- Faults caused by damage by cockroaches, mice, rats or other insects or rodents.Noise or vibration that is considered normal (e.g., noise of motor, draining water or warning beeps).- Removal of foreign objects or substances from the unit, including the pump and inlet hose filter (e.g., dirt, grit, nails, grease, buttons, etc).- Repairs to household electrics or plumbing.- Installation, or instructions on how to use the machine- Normal maintenance recommended in the owner's manual.- Products used in commercial applications.Other rightsThe benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law.Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failureHow to claimTo make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable Standard warranty period, using the contact details below.