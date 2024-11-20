Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Double up your Standard Warranty to 4 Years*1

MyLG Member Exclusive Offer Extended

Double up your Standard Warranty to 4 Years*

when you purchase an eligible fridge, washing machine or dryer from the LG Online Store
Offer ends 30 September or while stocks last.

MyLG Member Exclusive Offer, double up your Standard Warranty to 4 Years* when you purchase an eligible fridge, washing machine or dryer from the LG Online Store. Offer ends 30 September or while stocks last. *T&Cs Apply.

 

The benefits given by the LG promotional warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under a law, in relation to the goods to which this promotional warranty relates. Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.

Home Appliances

Q.

What is the promotional warranty for eligible LG refrigerators?

A.
Below are details of the LG promotional warranty. You will be emailed a copy of the promotional warranty terms for your product within 14 days of the date of purchase. Please retain a copy of the promotional warranty terms and your receipt to validate proof of purchase. These promotional warranty terms replace and overrides the warranty certificate provided with your product.

Eligible Refigerators

GF-MV600GF-V900MBLCGF-V700BSLCGF-D700MBLCGF-L700MBLGF-L700MWH
GF-L700PLGF-LN700MBLGF-LN700PLGF-B705MBLGF-B700PLGF-V500MBLC
GF-L500MBLGF-LN500MBLGF-L500PLGF-B505MBLGF-B505PL 


LG Promotional Warranty

Product:Warranty Period:Special Warranty Conditions:
Linear Inverter Compressor modelsTwo (2) years parts and labour

 

Sealed System Warranty:
LG will repair the sealed refrigeration system (compressor, condenser, evaporator, dryer and tubing) which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect for a FURTHER THREE (3) YEARS from expiration of the Original Warranty.


Linear Inverter Compressor Warranty:
LG will repair the Linear Inverter Compressor which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect for a FURTHER FIVE (5) YEARS from expiration of the Sealed System Warranty.

The Sealed System & Linear Inverter Compressor Warranties cover the supply of parts only. You must pay the costs of the Authorised Service Centre.


Smart Inverter Compressor modelsTwo (2) years parts and labour

 

Sealed System Warranty:
LG will repair the sealed refrigeration system (compressor, condenser, evaporator, dryer and tubing) which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect for a FURTHER THREE (3) YEARS from expiration of the Original Warranty.


Smart Inverter Compressor Warranty:
LG will repair the Smart Inverter Compressor which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect for a FURTHER FIVE (5) YEARS from expiration of the Sealed System Warranty.

The Sealed System & Smart Inverter Compressor Warranties cover the supply of parts only. You must pay the costs of the Authorised Service Centre.




Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.

This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.

Place of service (If Applicable)

Repairs to units located within metropolitan areas or within LG's normal service area will be conducted at your premises free of charge. If you live outside of metropolitan areas under the terms of this warranty, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your premises. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge a fee for calls made outside these hours.

Services for which you will be asked to pay
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
-Units where the electricity rating plate or serial number plate has been removed, damaged or rendered illegible.
- Units that have been connected to any voltage other than that shown on the rating plate.
-Units that have been used outside the recommended operating conditions (such as temperature and airflow) or contrary to the instructions contained in the owner's manual.
-Units that have been used for anything other than a normal domestic application.
-Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- Accident, neglect, customer misuse or abuse, or Act of God.
-Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
-Faults caused by damage by cockroaches, mice, rats or other insects or rodents.
-Noise or vibration that is considered normal.
-Replacement of consumable items such as light bulbs and filters
-Repairs to household electrics or plumbing.
-Installation or instructions on how to use the unit.
-Damage caused by transportation and handling including scratches, dents, chips and/or other damage to the finish of your product.

Other rights
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are in addition to and do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.

How to claim
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable Standard Warranty period, using the contact details below.
Q.

What is the promotional warranty for eligible LG Washing Machines and Dryers?

A.
Below are details of the LG promotional warranty. You will be emailed a copy of the promotional warranty terms for your product within 14 days of the date of purchase. Please retain a copy of the promotional warranty terms and your receipt to validate proof of purchase. These promotional warranty terms replace and overrides the warranty certificate provided with your product.

Eligible Dryer and Washing Machine

DVH10-10BDVH10-10WDVH5-10GWV5-1410WWV6-1410GWV9-1412B
WV9-1412WWV9-1610WWV9-1610BWV10-1410WWV10-1412BWVC5-1410W
WVC9-1412BWVC9-1412WWXL-1014WWXLC-1116BWWT-1209FGBWWT-1710B
WWT-1710WWWT-1209BWTL5-10WWTL9-12BWTL9-14WWTG1434VHF


LG Promotional Warranty

Product:Standard WarrantySpecial Component Warranty Conditions
Non-direct drive modelsFour (4) years parts and labourN/A
Direct Drive ModelsFour (4) years parts and labour

Direct Drive Motor Warranty:

LG will repair the Direct Drive Motor which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further SIX (6) YEARS from expiration of the Standard Warranty. The Direct Drive Motor Warranty covers supply of parts only. You must pay the costs of the Authorised Service Centre

 


LG will repair the Direct Drive Motor which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further Six (6) YEARS from expiration of the Standard Warranty. The Direct Drive Motor Warranty covers supply of parts only. You must pay the costs of the Authorised Service Centre

Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.

Place of service (If Applicable)
Repairs on units will be conducted at your home if you live within LG's normal service area and you will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your home. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours.

Services for which you will be asked to pay
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Products where the serial number or rating plate has been removed or made illegible.
- If the product is connected to any voltage other than that shown on the rating plate.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, or Act of God.
- Improper installation or use other than in accordance with operating instructions and specifications such as inlet water pressures.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including blown fuses, mains supply defects or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.
- Consumables (such as fuses)
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Damage or scratches to plastic surfaces and other externally exposed parts from normal use of the unit.
- Faults caused by damage by cockroaches, mice, rats or other insects or rodents.
Noise or vibration that is considered normal (e.g., noise of motor, draining water or warning beeps).
- Removal of foreign objects or substances from the unit, including the pump and inlet hose filter (e.g., dirt, grit, nails, grease, buttons, etc).
- Repairs to household electrics or plumbing.
- Installation, or instructions on how to use the machine
- Normal maintenance recommended in the owner's manual.
- Products used in commercial applications.

Other rights
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure

How to claim
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable Standard warranty period, using the contact details below.

Contact Us

BY TELEPHONEBY POST (AUSTRALIA ONLY)
Australia - 7 Days, 8am-8pm
1300 542 273
Warranty Claims
LG Electronics Australia
Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square,
10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150
Or ONLINE - 24/7

Online Chat

WhatsApp

E-mail

When contacting LG for assistance please provide your name and address, model number, serial number, date of purchase, and a complete description of the problem. This information will help LG provide fast assistance.

Contact Us

Online Chat

Whatsapp

E-mail

LG.COM Feedback

Your Vioice to CEO Office

