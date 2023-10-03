About Cookies on This Site

D.Lite | Easy flip with long and thin design, 2.0MP Camera, MP3, changeable LED light features and instant silent mode

D.Lite | Easy flip with long and thin design, 2.0MP Camera, MP3, changeable LED light features and instant silent mode

GD570

GD570

D.Lite | Easy flip with long and thin design, 2.0MP Camera, MP3, changeable LED light features and instant silent mode

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip Phone

PET NAME

D.Lite

Technology

3G Bands: 1700/2100 2G Bands: 850/900/1800/1900

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

108.3 × 51.5 × 13.4 mm

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

103.5 g (with standard battery)

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 3 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 250 hours

Display

4.0” TFT Capacitive Touch Screen

Vibration

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

MMS, SMS

E Mail

Yes (WIND), No (Videotron)

Video MMS

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

WAP 2.0 (WML1.3, XHTML1.1, HTML4.01,CSS2.1)

Operating System

Qualcomm/LG Proprietary

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Alarm, Calendar, To-Do/ Tasks, Calculator

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes(2.0)

MIDI (poly)

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

2

Internal Memory

60MB

External Memory

microSD™ slot (expandable up to 8GB)

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

CARRIER

Videotron

Yes

